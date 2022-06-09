ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle, NE

'Disappointment isn't a strong enough word'

By Andrew Ozaki
KETV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Carr spent Wednesday morning tallying the damage to his crops near Eagle done by a fast-moving but powerful storm overnight that produced hail and high winds. "Not what I wanted to wake up to this morning," Carr said as he looked over what used to be one of his best-looking...

klkntv.com

Severe Weather June 11, 2022

Storms formed Saturday afternoon and dropped 2-3.75″ hail with confirmed tornadoes in portions of SE Nebraska. Tornadoes were confirmed 4 miles SW of Barneston as well as over Wymore, which is 12 miles SE of Beatrice. This was happening around 5:30pm Saturday. Large hail was also reported in parts...
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Storms ravage through southeast Nebraska

WYMORE, Neb. -- Southeast Nebraska received damage in Saturday night storms. Parts of Gage County, like Beatrice's KWBE station, were without power part of the evening. Over 1,000 customers were still without power in Gage County as of 9:00 p.m. Many eastern counties were in severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado...
WYMORE, NE
1011now.com

Thursday night storms followed by a pleasant Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Although we are NOT expecting a repeat of Tuesday nights pummeling...large hail and damaging winds will be possible Thursday night as a weak frontal boundary and upper-level disturbance once again combine to create another severe weather threat. Hail of quarter-to-golf ball size...and winds of 60-to-70 mph are likely with the strongest ‘storms. The tornado threat with this scenario is low. Thunderstorms could linger into the morning hours of Friday...but the balance of the day on Friday should be dry. No severe weather is anticipated on Friday or Saturday at this time.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Tornado confirmed in Gage County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Reports from the National Weather service show that a confirmed tornado touched down in Wymore in Gage County around 5:23 p.m. Saturday evening. Minutes previously, trained spotters reported a brief touch down of a tornado east of Blue Springs, also in Gage County. A resident who...
GAGE COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

A wicked storm leaves destruction in York County

YORK COUNTY -- Mother Nature sure took its course Tuesday night as a massive hail storm unfolded in York and Fillmore County. It was something no one has seen in quite some time. The storm swept through Hampton, making its way through the Henderson and McCool areas. With its high...
YORK COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Brock woman caught in hail storm

BROCK - Hailstones covered a mile-wide section of Nemaha County Tuesday, including Coryell Park. Ann Epler of Brock was caught in the storm in her van. Epler: “Storm came up. It just brewed like crazy. As you can see there’s a ton of hail and I feel sorry for the farmers – all the crops damaged or gone – “
BROCK, NE
WOWT

Nebraska lake closed due to blue-green algae

RICHARDSON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy says blue-green algae is in Kirkmans Cove Lake in Richardson County. Samples taken at the lake show a toxic level of microcystin - a toxin that’s released by the algae. It is advised that the public avoids...
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Photos, videos: Hail storm hits Omaha

How bad was the storm in your neck of the woods? See photos and videos of the hail in Omaha. Share your photos from Nebraska our photo sharing upload site.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Free fire alarms: Red Cross and Omaha Fire equipping South Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A functioning fire alarm can reduce the risk of dying in a house fire by about half, according to the American Red Cross. But Omaha Fire told KETV they regularly battle blazes in homes without working smoke detectors, which can have deadly consequences. "Unfortunately, there might...
OMAHA, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colfax, Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Colfax; Dodge The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Colfax County in northeastern Nebraska Western Dodge County in east central Nebraska * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 336 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Snyder, or 17 miles southwest of West Point, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near North Bend around 350 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLFAX COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Extension offers help with hail damage assessment

AUBURN – Nemaha County Extension Educator Gary Lesoing is preparing to assist with assessments of hail damage on crops following storms on June 7. Lesoing said Wednesday it is too early to assess regrowth potential for some hail-damaged plants. By Monday, he said, he will set aside time if farmers want a site visit.
NEMAHA COUNTY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Number of Nebraska residents needing food is rapidly increasing

KEARNEY, Neb. — With rising prices at the pump, grocery store, and even pharmacy, the Kearney Jubilee food pantry has seen a drastic increase in the number of families and individuals needing food. “Hunger knows no boundaries," said Food Bank for the Heartland manager Stephanie Sullivan. Food Bank for...
KEARNEY, NE
iheart.com

Some Nebraska counties see $5 a gallon gas

(Nebraska) -- Five dollar a gallon gas hits parts of Nebraska. According to Triple-A, three Nebraska counties, Wheeler, Hitchcock and Thurston, now have average gas prices at five dollars a gallon for regular unleaded. A handful of other counties are not far behind with averages around $4.95 a gallon. The...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Visually impaired golfers getting help on the green

ELKHORN, Neb. — Thursday morning at The Club at Indian Creek in Elkhorn saw visually impaired kids and adults practicing their golf game. Despite these players' loss of vision, they're feeling more driven to the green with the help of local golf pros and adaptive sports specialists. "People with...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will feel a lot like summer this weekend as summer-like temperatures are forecast for Lincoln. We have a few ideas if you’re in the hunt to find something to do, in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. Lincoln Saltdogs. Come...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska Valkyries make playoffs during inaugural season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Valkyries are in their inaugural season as a women’s tackle football team. Their goal is to empower women, girls and non-binary people and to promote a safe environment playing tackle football. The Valkyries compete in the Women’s Football Alliance which is the longest...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha native gifting classic baseball collection to Durham Museum

OMAHA, Neb. — The Durham Museum is getting a big gift from an Omaha native. Gary Cook lives in California, but he grew up in Omaha watching a Triple-A baseball team in the 1950s — the Omaha Cardinals. Cook has continued building his local collection over the years,...
OMAHA, NE

