'Disappointment isn't a strong enough word'

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Although we are NOT expecting a repeat of Tuesday nights pummeling...large hail and damaging winds will be possible Thursday night as a weak frontal boundary and upper-level disturbance once again combine to create another severe weather threat. Hail of quarter-to-golf ball size...and winds of 60-to-70 mph are likely with the strongest ‘storms. The tornado threat with this scenario is low. Thunderstorms could linger into the morning hours of Friday...but the balance of the day on Friday should be dry. No severe weather is anticipated on Friday or Saturday at this time.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO