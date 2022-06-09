Flood Advisory issued for Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Salem by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 08:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Delaware; Philadelphia FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of southern New Jersey...and southeast Pennsylvania...including the following counties...in southern New Jersey...Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester. In southeast Pennsylvania...Delaware and Philadelphia. * WHEN...Until 1115 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1002 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly across portions of the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Philadelphia, Camden, Gloucester City, Cherry Hill, Evesham, Mount Laurel, Deptford, Voorhees, Lindenwold, Lumberton, Bellmawr, and Yeadon. - This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 3 and 4. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 12 and 33. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 340 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 21 and 44. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. This includes the following DSS Events ODUNDE Street Festival. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO