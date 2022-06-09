Flood Advisory issued for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Burlington; Camden; Gloucester FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern New Jersey...and southeast Pennsylvania...including the following counties...in southern New Jersey...Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester. In southeast Pennsylvania...Delaware and Philadelphia. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 709 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly across portions of the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Philadelphia, Camden, Gloucester City, Cherry Hill, Evesham, Mount Laurel, Deptford, Voorhees, Lindenwold, Lumberton, Bellmawr, and Yeadon. - This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 3 and 4. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 12 and 33. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 341 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 21 and 44. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

