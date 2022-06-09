ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-09 00:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-09 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bucks; Chester; Delaware; Montgomery; Philadelphia FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM EDT EARLY THIS...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Burlington, Camden, Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Burlington; Camden; Gloucester FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern New Jersey...and southeast Pennsylvania...including the following counties...in southern New Jersey...Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester. In southeast Pennsylvania...Delaware and Philadelphia. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 709 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly across portions of the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Philadelphia, Camden, Gloucester City, Cherry Hill, Evesham, Mount Laurel, Deptford, Voorhees, Lindenwold, Lumberton, Bellmawr, and Yeadon. - This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 3 and 4. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 12 and 33. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 341 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 21 and 44. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 08:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: New Castle FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Delaware...southern New Jersey...and southeast Pennsylvania...including the following counties...in northern Delaware...New Castle. In southern New Jersey Gloucester. In southeast Pennsylvania...Chester, Delaware, and Philadelphia. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 814 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly across portions of the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Philadelphia, Wilmington, West Chester, Chester, West Deptford, Yeadon, Westtown, Woodbury, Folcroft, Swarthmore, Paulsboro, and Kennett Square. - This includes the following highways Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 14. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 16 and 23. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 19 and 23. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 14. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

