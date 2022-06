BOISE, Idaho — Two Treasure Valley veterans are working to help end the stigma behind veteran and first responder post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Jared Webb and Brent Rowe are the founders of Zero Dark Thirty Coffee Inc. They make and sell their own coffee to people all over Idaho and the country. 80% of their profits go to local charities for first responders, veterans and their families.

