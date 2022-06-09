ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Foundation Board elects first African American chairwoman

By Jeramy Moore
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

 NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Community Foundation Board of Directors elected Sharon Goodwyn as its chair Wednesday.

Goodwyn will be the first African American and woman to serve as Chairwoman. She has previously served as vice chair of the community foundation board for three years.

“I am deeply grateful for the board’s faith in my ability to uphold and advance the community foundation’s vision, mission, and values,” said Goodwyn. “There’s no place quite like the community foundation, and there’s no better time to lead its work in addressing racial inequities in our region, growing its charitable footprint, and working together to create a thriving community for all.”

Goodwyn has been an attorney at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, for more than 30 years.

She earned her law degree from the University of Virginia and an undergraduate degree in economics from Harvard University

She will head up the 15-member Board of Directors, which serves as the governing body for the community foundation.

The board, established in 1950 as Virginia’s first community foundation provides oversight of the organization’s $525 million in assets and supports its mission to improve the quality of life in Hampton Roads.

