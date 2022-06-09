ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

Police investigate fatal crash

By By Olivia Neeley
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uuh8A_0g56tM0l00

Police are investigating a head-on collision that left a 31-year-old dead early Monday.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Ward Boulevard near the Brentwood Shopping Center at 2:55 a.m. after a sport utility vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer, according to Sgt. Eric McInerny, public information officer for the Wilson Police Department.

McInerny said the SUV’s driver, 31-year-old Antonio Desheik Lucas of Wilson, was thrown from his vehicle. Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The police department’s Strategic Traffic Enforcement Patrol unit responded and investigated the wreck. The tractor-trailer’s driver, 50-year William Henry Bartlett of Rocky Mount, was not injured, McInerny said in a news release.

“The incident is still under investigation,” he said.

Police ask anyone with information on the crash to call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

Comments / 7

Morris Branch
3d ago

The victim was a coworker of mine. Rest in peace to him and prayers and strength for his family right now. So unexpected and tragic. So young.

Reply
6
Related
CBS News

1 dead after graduation party shooting in North Carolina

A shooting on Friday night at a graduation party in North Carolina left one person dead, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:42 p.m., the Bladen County 911 Center was notified that two people arrived at Bladen County Hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a release via Facebook from the sheriff's office. The Elizabethtown Police Department was called into assist with a large crowd that gathered at the hospital.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 killed, 1 hurt in hit-and-run in Hope Mills, police say

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed and another was injured early Friday in Cumberland County when they were struck by a driver in a hit-and-run, police said. The Hope Mills Police Department says the crash happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. when someone driving a champagne Toyota 4-Runner traveling east on Camden Road struck two male pedestrians, killing one and seriously injuring the other.
HOPE MILLS, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville police looking for suspects from larcenies

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Officials with the Greenville Police Department are looking for suspects involved in multiple larcenies from Academy Sports. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call 252-329-3521 or 252-758-7777. A cash reward may be available from Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brentwood, NC
City
Wilson, NC
Wilson, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Rocky Mount, NC
cbs17

Roanoke Rapids man arrested for breaking into barn: police

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids man was arrested for breaking into a barn and drug possession, the Roanoke Rapids police announced on Friday. On Thursday around 8:40 p.m., Officer H. Baker responded to the area of Hinson Street and Brickel Street in response to a break-in of a barn. Officer Baker discovered a male subject kneeling behind a table on the other side of a locked gate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Ward Boulevard
WNCT

Duplin Co. deputies investigating man killed in shooting

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County Sheriff Blake Wallace said an investigation has begun after the body of a man who had been shot to death was found Wednesday morning. Officials were dispatched to the Dollar General on Rones Chapel Road near Mount Olive around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. They found a body lying […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Pitt Co. man facing drug charges after investigation

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Greenville man has been arrested after the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation of illegal drug sales on Wednesday. Detectives with the Special Operations Unit along with the K-9 unit executed a search warrant at the residence on Cedar Court in Greenville. Detectives seized cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
cbs17

Moore County woman arrested for meth possession, identity theft

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County woman was arrested during a traffic stop for drug paraphernalia and identity theft. On Wednesday, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of McPherson Road in Cameron. During the traffic stop, deputies...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Two convicted felons arrested for gun charges and drugs

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two convicted felons for guns and drug charges after an investigation that occurred on June 1. During the search of the investigation approximately nine pounds of marijuana, firearms, U.S. currency, and other packaging material consistent with the distribution of narcotics were seized. Anthony […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Duplin County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after a man was found dead from gunshot wounds. On Wednesday around 10:00 a.m., the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Dollar General near Rones Chapel in the northern part of Duplin County.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 arrested in deadly shooting at Raleigh Carolina Ale House

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has died after a shooting outside a bar in North Raleigh late Friday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 11:40 p.m. at the Carolina Ale House at 4512 Falls of Neuse Road, according to Raleigh police. Police said Jakem Ramiq...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Two New Bern men charged with selling drugs; dogs seized

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – Two men have been charged by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office with selling cocaine. On Thursday, New Bern Police officers severed a search warrant at 2913 Monroe Drive in New Bern. During the search, 15 grams of cocaine and other packaging materials consistent with the distribution of narcotics were seized. […]
The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
6K+
Followers
791
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy