Police investigate fatal crash

Police are investigating a head-on collision that left a 31-year-old dead early Monday.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Ward Boulevard near the Brentwood Shopping Center at 2:55 a.m. after a sport utility vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer, according to Sgt. Eric McInerny, public information officer for the Wilson Police Department.

McInerny said the SUV’s driver, 31-year-old Antonio Desheik Lucas of Wilson, was thrown from his vehicle. Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The police department’s Strategic Traffic Enforcement Patrol unit responded and investigated the wreck. The tractor-trailer’s driver, 50-year William Henry Bartlett of Rocky Mount, was not injured, McInerny said in a news release.

“The incident is still under investigation,” he said.

Police ask anyone with information on the crash to call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.