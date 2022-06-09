ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur Behind Long Island’s Nook’s Organic to Open Abel’s Bagels in Southwest Las Vegas

By Neil Cooney
 3 days ago

In 2014, entrepreneur Nick Pace founded Nook’s Organic (originally Nooks & Kindles ), an organic juice bar in Roslyn, NY . That business has thrived for eight years, and Pace is now looking to bring his years of healthy food-service experience to bear on a new project in Las Vegas. He’s gearing up to open Abel’s Bagels , a new concept offering bagels and coffee, in addition to proven Nook’s Organic recipes.

Opening on S Durango Drive , just north of the intersection with W Warm Springs Rd , Abel’s will offer a selection of classic bagels, plus a revolving sweet and savory bagel of the week, with cream cheese or in the form of breakfast and deli-style sandwiches. Coffee will of course be on offer as well: the plan is to feature organic and small batch coffees from Java Love in New York and New Jersey.

“Everything will be made organically,” Pace said in an email conversation with What Now Las Vegas on Tuesday. “NY-style bagels that will be like no other in texture and flavor—I have an amazing proprietary recipe.”

The bagel shop will also offer juices, smoothies, and acai bowls: “Choose from our creations or create your own!”

“I know within 6 months this place is going to be amazing and super-successful and is going to change the bagel game in Las Vegas for sure!” Pace said. “I have future dreams of opening in Henderson, Centennial Hills, Summerlin, the Strip, and beyond! I’m a practicing Christian and I know with confidence that God has put Abel’s Bagels on my heart and is orchestrating everything for our success!”

The Durango location is in a building that also houses food and drink destinations like Distill – A Local Bar , Volcano Grille , and Stacks and Yolks . Abel’s Bagels is expected to open there this summer.



