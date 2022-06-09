ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wilson Times

Greenlight brings broadband to more homes

By By Brie Handgraaf
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gZr6H_0g56qJTD00
Greenlight Community Broadband fiber technician Cody Watkins performs quality control work on new equipment on the 8600 block of Revell Road outside Kenly to expand high-speed internet service to western Wilson County residents.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KNpAP_0g56qJTD00
Greenlight Community Broadband fiber technician Cody Watkins performs quality control work on new equipment on the 8600 block of Revell Road outside Kenly to expand high-speed internet service to western Wilson County residents.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gsNqH_0g56qJTD00
Greenlight Community Broadband fiber technician Cody Watkins performs quality control work on new equipment on the 8600 block of Revell Road outside Kenly to expand high-speed internet service to western Wilson County residents.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EPcxp_0g56qJTD00
Greenlight Community Broadband fiber technician Cody Watkins performs quality control work on new equipment on the 8600 block of Revell Road outside Kenly to expand high-speed internet service to western Wilson County residents.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qvLJa_0g56qJTD00
Cody Watkins, a fiber technician for Greenlight Community Broadband, performs quality control work on new equipment on the 8600 block of Revell Road outside Kenly to expand high-speed internet service to western Wilson County residents.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PhOQD_0g56qJTD00
Greenlight Community Broadband fiber technician Cody Watkins performs quality control work on new equipment on the 8600 block of Revell Road outside Kenly to expand high-speed internet service to western Wilson County residents.

Grants worth $1.63 million are helping Greenlight Community Broadband expand to about 3,000 new customers throughout the county.

“I was born and raised in rural Wilson County, so expanding our broadband network is important to me and to us,” said Will Aycock, Greenlight general manager. “Our mission from day one has been to try to serve everyone, and these grants have helped expedite that process.”

A $180,000 Truist Epic Grant allowed Greenlight to expand around Landfill Road east of the city limits.

“It was an unserved, sparsely populated area,” Aycock said. “Truist has a commitment to reinvesting in local markets, and we were the beneficiary of that.”

Contract crews finished the work last fall, and so far, about 40 residents have signed up for Greenlight service. The expansion covers 150 properties.

Work associated with a $250,000 Community Development Block Grant is now underway in the western part of the county near Revell Road outside Kenly, with service expected to begin for those 84 properties in the next month. The grant also covers properties in the eastern part of the county near Bridgersville Road and Tory Place.

“We hope and expect to complete construction of both CDBG areas by December, but timelines are 100% driven by product availability now,” Aycock said. “We’re experiencing serious delays in replenishments, but as long as suppliers are able to keep up with our volume, we expect to keep our timeline.”

The biggest grant — $1.2 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration with a $300,000 local match — will bring service to roughly 2,250 properties. Aycock said Greenlight has been through the majority of the preliminary work with help from the Upper Coastal Plains Council of Governments and is in the process of reviewing bids.

Once construction begins, crews will tackle connections in Stantonsburg and Saratoga before moving west to Lucama and Black Creek. He said construction is expected to take about a year.

Aycock said Greenlight is holding pop-up events throughout the community and reaching out to potential customers door-to-door to inform them of available services.

“In some cases, people had nothing except satellite or cellular connectivity,” Aycock said. “In some cases, it was DSL and in some towns, some cable modem service. It is kind of a mixed bag, but predominantly it was DSL.”

Wilson is still paying off the original debt issued in 2007 and 2008 to build the Greenlight network, but the city’s payments now are stepping down each year until fiscal year 2025, when the debt is scheduled to be paid off.

“Expansion of our networks has basically been paid as you go based on operating revenues,” Aycock said. “Depending on performance through the year, we’ve been able to edge up and pick up some new areas.”

The city of Wilson is continuing to pursue other grants for broadband expansion.

“It is a pretty small pool to access opportunities, but we monitor it all the time for grant-funded expansions,” Aycock said.

Grant-funded broadband

• $180,000 from Truist provides connectivity to 150 properties near Landfill Road east of Wilson.

• $250,000 from a Community Development Block Grant will soon make possible the connection of 84 western Wilson County properties near Revell Road outside Kenly, with more than 500 properties near Bridgersville Road and Tory Place expected to be added by year’s end.

• $1.2 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration will facilitate the connection of 2,250 properties in Stantonsburg, Saratoga, Lucama and Black Creek in the next year.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Fort Bragg opens largest solar array in the southeast

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — United States Army leaders cut the ribbon to what’s being called the largest floating solar array in the southeast. The solar system is located on the Big Muddy Lake at Camp Mackall. It will operate as a supplemental and backup power source for the airfield.
FORT BRAGG, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Plant Pathways opens operations in Lee County

The Plant Pathways Company, a plant breeding company specializing in improving crops, with a focus on food and medicinal plants, announced today the opening of research and development facility in Sanford. This project, a partnership between Plant Pathways, North Carolina State University (NCSU), and other private industry leaders, will conduct innovative research with the goal of replacing sugar with stevia, a natural sweetener and sugar substitute, in soft drinks.
LEE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Dispute Over School Athletic Field User Fees Could Nix $150,000 Contribution From Johnston Co Commissioners

CLAYTON – Everyone agrees that additional parks, recreation programs, and athletic fields are needed across Johnston County. Should Johnston County citizens pay more than Town of Clayton citizens to use athletic fields at Clayton High School? That’s the center of a dispute between Johnston County Commissioners and the Clayton Town Council.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Former Johnston County teacher celebrates 100 years

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — An "oddball" is how Elma Barnes Penny describes herself, but her friends and family know her as E.B. Penny. Penny sits on her screened porch, surrounded by balloons, flowers and her "children," recalling memories from the past 100 years of her life. "I haven't even thought...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount breaks ground on new downtown affordable housing

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A $9.4 million affordable house complex is underway in Rocky Mount. Ground was broken today for Five Points Crossing on Rose Street in downtown Rocky Mount. The 4-story building will have 28 one-bedroom units, and 22 two-bedroom units. Six additional units will have features for...
biznewspost.com

When Thousands of Hogs Are Your Neighbors

In a David-versus-Goliath tale like this one, you could hardly hope for a more ruthless and intimidating giant than Smithfield. The company is not only the world’s largest producer of pork but also the owner of the world’s largest slaughterhouse. Located in Tar Heel, N.C., that slaughterhouse disassembles about 32,000 hogs a day. For years, the workers at the Tar Heel plant were treated almost as poorly as the hogs: Smithfield harassed union supporters, paid workers to spy on fellow workers and employed deputy sheriffs as corporate security officers who beat and arrested workers. The company originated in Smithfield, Va., during the 1930s and later became a corporate dynasty, successively led by Joseph W. Luter Sr., Joseph W. Luter Jr. and Joseph W. Luter III. It grew by pioneering industrial methods of hog production and by taking over its competitors, one by one. But when the North Carolina lawsuits were filed in 2013, Smithfield Foods was no longer an American company. Shuanghui International Holdings, a Chinese corporation now known as WH Group, had bought it the previous year, with financing from the government-owned Bank of China. The cost of raising hogs in North Carolina was about half as expensive as raising them in China — and one of the reasons, Addison explains, is that “the Chinese government doesn’t allow its hog farmers to use lagoons and spray fields.” Instead, Chinese hog operations must invest in “treatment facilities” and “biological odor control systems to protect neighbors.”
SMITHFIELD, VA
alamancenews.com

Samet suing Burlington architect and Jacksonville subcontractor over subpar work on construction of Park Place at Elon

Greensboro-based Samet Corporation is suing a subcontractor and architecture company that were hired to work on a mixed-use development in Elon, Park Place at Elon, for allegedly failing to provide services in a manner that would’ve prevented future structural damage to the property – which Samet claims later cost more than $2 million to fix.
ELON, NC
cbs17

Work begins on downtown Raleigh’s tallest apartment tower yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Construction on another high rise is shifting into gear in downtown Raleigh. A ceremonial groundbreaking celebration kicked off work for the new building going up at 320 W. South Street. The real estate firm behind the project, Capital Square, reports this will be the tallest...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Rocky Mount breaks ground on flagship affordable housing project

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Rocky Mount breaks ground on flagship affordable housing project. Rocky Mount held a groundbreaking ceremony for a flagship affordable housing project downtown on Thursday. Reporter:...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
wraltechwire.com

$100M gene therapy plant that will employ 200 at $83,000 a year opens in Sanford

SANFORD – Following two years of development, Astellas’ new late-stage clinical and commercial manufacturing plant officially opened its doors in Sanford on Wednesday. Located in Central Carolina Enterprise Park, the 135,000-square-foot facility is equipped for clinical and commercial-scale manufacturing of Astellas’ pipeline of adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapies. It also will help address the Japan-headquartered company’s supply chain needs and provide in-house quality control and testing.
SANFORD, NC
The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
6K+
Followers
791
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy