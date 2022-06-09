Greenlight brings broadband to more homes

Greenlight Community Broadband fiber technician Cody Watkins performs quality control work on new equipment on the 8600 block of Revell Road outside Kenly to expand high-speed internet service to western Wilson County residents.

Cody Watkins, a fiber technician for Greenlight Community Broadband, performs quality control work on new equipment on the 8600 block of Revell Road outside Kenly to expand high-speed internet service to western Wilson County residents.

Grants worth $1.63 million are helping Greenlight Community Broadband expand to about 3,000 new customers throughout the county.

“I was born and raised in rural Wilson County, so expanding our broadband network is important to me and to us,” said Will Aycock, Greenlight general manager. “Our mission from day one has been to try to serve everyone, and these grants have helped expedite that process.”

A $180,000 Truist Epic Grant allowed Greenlight to expand around Landfill Road east of the city limits.

“It was an unserved, sparsely populated area,” Aycock said. “Truist has a commitment to reinvesting in local markets, and we were the beneficiary of that.”

Contract crews finished the work last fall, and so far, about 40 residents have signed up for Greenlight service. The expansion covers 150 properties.

Work associated with a $250,000 Community Development Block Grant is now underway in the western part of the county near Revell Road outside Kenly, with service expected to begin for those 84 properties in the next month. The grant also covers properties in the eastern part of the county near Bridgersville Road and Tory Place.

“We hope and expect to complete construction of both CDBG areas by December, but timelines are 100% driven by product availability now,” Aycock said. “We’re experiencing serious delays in replenishments, but as long as suppliers are able to keep up with our volume, we expect to keep our timeline.”

The biggest grant — $1.2 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration with a $300,000 local match — will bring service to roughly 2,250 properties. Aycock said Greenlight has been through the majority of the preliminary work with help from the Upper Coastal Plains Council of Governments and is in the process of reviewing bids.

Once construction begins, crews will tackle connections in Stantonsburg and Saratoga before moving west to Lucama and Black Creek. He said construction is expected to take about a year.

Aycock said Greenlight is holding pop-up events throughout the community and reaching out to potential customers door-to-door to inform them of available services.

“In some cases, people had nothing except satellite or cellular connectivity,” Aycock said. “In some cases, it was DSL and in some towns, some cable modem service. It is kind of a mixed bag, but predominantly it was DSL.”

Wilson is still paying off the original debt issued in 2007 and 2008 to build the Greenlight network, but the city’s payments now are stepping down each year until fiscal year 2025, when the debt is scheduled to be paid off.

“Expansion of our networks has basically been paid as you go based on operating revenues,” Aycock said. “Depending on performance through the year, we’ve been able to edge up and pick up some new areas.”

The city of Wilson is continuing to pursue other grants for broadband expansion.

“It is a pretty small pool to access opportunities, but we monitor it all the time for grant-funded expansions,” Aycock said.

Grant-funded broadband

• $180,000 from Truist provides connectivity to 150 properties near Landfill Road east of Wilson.

• $250,000 from a Community Development Block Grant will soon make possible the connection of 84 western Wilson County properties near Revell Road outside Kenly, with more than 500 properties near Bridgersville Road and Tory Place expected to be added by year’s end.

• $1.2 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration will facilitate the connection of 2,250 properties in Stantonsburg, Saratoga, Lucama and Black Creek in the next year.