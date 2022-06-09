ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carl B. Mockensturm (1938-2022)

By Mark Zaborney / The Blade
 3 days ago

Carl B. Mockensturm, who with ambition and a $500 loan started a business responsible for commercial and apartment projects across the Toledo area, died Sunday in hospice care at Lakes of Monclova skilled nursing center. He was 83.

He had dementia and was in declining health, said his son, Mark Mockensturm.

In the 1970s, his projects included the Windjammer Apartments on Dorr Street and the Merchants Landing shopping center in Point Place. He built a Northwood warehouse and bought an industrial forklift company. He was an early developer of office and commercial space in the Spring Meadows area of Springfield Township. And he started renovations on a downtown Toledo landmark.

“I never met too many people who were smarter than Carl was,” said Jeff Stephens, a periodontist, now retired, who for about 30 years starting in the late 1980s was a partner of Mr. Mockensturm in building and owning professional buildings. “He was highly motivated.”

Mr. Mockensturm early in his career worked for construction companies, but after a disagreement with bosses, “he decided he was going to make his own decisions,” his son said. He got a $500 loan from his father and, teaming briefly with a friend, renovated and sold a Sylvania building. Construction success followed, as he built an auto dealership, convenience stores, apartments, and commercial projects.

He set a goal in 1965 of having a net worth at age 35 of $1 million, he told Blade business editor Al Goldberg in 1975. Instead Mr. Mockensturm’s net worth at that age was more than double his goal. He forswore future monetary goals. “There’s no need to,” he said then.

His best known project in that era was a historic structure at Summit Street and Jefferson Avenue. He spent more than $650,000 to restore the former Mootz Candy Co., but hoped-for tenants didn’t come. By 1978, he sold the building. The entire block, stretching south to Monroe Street, later was redeveloped as Fort Industry Square.

“He considered himself to have been the spark of the development, and he was happy with that,” his son said.

Mr. Mockensturm stepped aside from business in 1979, sold his construction firm to his brother, Ed, and moved to Colorado.

“He decided he had built up enough to live comfortably with his investments and not have to deal with all the construction turmoil,” his son said. “He was definitely an extrovert, but he didn’t care about being on the society page. He had humble roots, and he stuck to them.”

Mr. Mockensturm returned to the area in 1984. For years, he and his wife, Geraldine, were at home in Monclova Township and in Fort Myers, Fla.

He was born June 14, 1938, to Catherine and Bernard Mockensturm and grew up in the Reynolds Corners area of the former Adams Township. He studied construction drafting at Macomber Vocational High School and attended the University of Toledo.

He was formerly married to Carol Czyzewski Haas. Their daughter Melissa Gardner died May 4, 2019, and son Michael Mockensturm died Oct. 30, 2021.

Surviving are his wife of more than 37 years, the former Geraldine Steinbart; son, Mark Mockensturm; daughters Michele Topor, Margretta Risi, and Marilyn Gentz; stepdaughters Karen Lemle, Roxanne Grinonneau, and Libbey McIlwain; stepson, Brad Palicki; brother, Paul Edward Mockensturm; 20 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee. A funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, of which he was a member.

The family suggests tributes to a charity of the donor’s choice.

