Adam Duxter at WCCO spoke to Cyndi Cunningham, board director for the Minnesota Childcare Provider Information Network, who says the organization had worked to make sure the estimated 8,000-9,000 home childcare providers would qualify for hero pay — but language within the program ended up excluding them: “If you’re going to ask us to stay open, put everything on the line, be essential and then us be excluded from something that we’re supposed to be included in, that is a failure on the legislative process. It’s kind of a slap in the face.”

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO