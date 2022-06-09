ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

LGBTQ students consider quitting college at an alarming rate. Why mental health help is hard to find.

By Cady Stanton, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OoMsF_0g56pM9b00

More than 1 in 4 LGBTQ college students have considered dropping out of school because of mental health challenges, a survey released Thursday shows .

And a vast majority of LGBTQ students – 92% – say their mental health status has negatively impacted some part of their college experience, the survey by education resource and college ranking website BestColleges.com found.

The survey's results raise concerns about the repercussions should fewer of these students complete college, according to BestColleges analyst Jessica Bryant, who authored the report.

"With educational outcomes, it doesn't just end there with education, it impacts all future outcomes," Bryant said. "If we are seeing less LGBTQIA students completing college, that will mean less LGBTQIA students in the workforce in the end, that's not good either."

Fewer LGBTQ graduates would be harmful to all parts of society, Bryant said.

"We know for a fact how beneficial all kinds of diversity is to a workforce and to push innovation in all industries," she said. "So if we are seeing less of these students completing college, less of them in the workforce, it's like we're going back, it's like we're regressing."

'COMPLETELY DIFFERENT FROM HIGH SCHOOL': How colleges are making space for LGBTQ students

Challenges facing LGBTQ college students

The survey comes as more young people are embracing new identities: A recent Gallup poll found that 21% of Generation Z Americans – those born from 1997 to 2003 and a group that makes up the majority of college students – now identify as LGBTQ.

As LGBTQ students enter college, it is crucial to acknowledge the mental health challenges they face navigating their identity in a new environment, said Keygan Miller, public training manager at The Trevor Project, which provides crisis and suicide prevention services for those under 25.

"The transition to college or university can be challenging for any student," they said. "But for LGBTQ college students in particular, they often have to navigate unique challenges regarding their identities."

The challenges include being disconnected from supportive social networks, coming out to new friends and peers and struggling to find LGBTQ-affirming spaces on campus, Miller said.

WHY DO SO MANY GEN Z YOUTHS IDENTIFY AS LGBTQ? Because of the sacrifices of prior generations, experts say

In the survey, students cited financial barriers, difficulty getting appointments and a lack of LGBTQ counselors as the top obstacles preventing them from seeking mental health assistance.

While having LGBTQ-identifying counselors at every college and university may not be realistic, training clinicians in LGBTQ topics and specific counseling can be a positive step, according to Laura Horne, chief program officer for Active Minds , a nonprofit organization that raises awareness about mental health among young adults.

"When you really drill down, that's the concern that we hear most often from LGBTQ youth, that some providers are not trained to support the unique issues that they may be facing," Horne said. "They're there to receive quality care, but instead they often have to educate their care providers about their identities, and I often hear as well that fear of discrimination when accessing care can lead students to choose not to get care."

Not all LGBTQ students are the same

Understanding how LGBTQ college students are not monolithic is also invaluable to addressing these mental health challenges, Horne said.

LGBTQ students who identify as “BIPOC” – an umbrella term for “Black, Indigenous, and people of color" – were more likely to say they haven't sought mental health assistance than white LGBTQ students, according to the survey, and were slightly more likely than their white LGBTQ peers to say their mental health has worsened since being in school.

LGBTQ youths with multiple marginalized identities have heightened amounts of fear and concerns around being able to find clinicians who understand and can meet the needs of their unique identities, Miller said.

"These students face unique challenges, whether it is heightened experiences of racism and discrimination, having less financial resources to afford college textbooks and other educational needs, or being able to find mental health care practitioners that understand and meet the needs of their intersecting identities," they said.

Addressing mental health challenges requires preventative measures, Horne said, including working to make all campus spaces affirming for LGBTQ community members.

Colleges and universities can also support LGBTQ students by providing cultural competence training for professors, administrators and staff to ensure they have allies across campus, according to Miller.

Inclusive campuses allow students to have their preferred or chosen name in student registries and provide gender-inclusive housing and LGBTQ resource centers on campus, advocates say.

"I think that LGBTQ health and well-being is often delegated to the counseling center or to the LGBTQ centers that are on campus. It needs to be elevated as a priority campus wide," Horne said. "We need heightened awareness of the fact that if we care about student mental health, we care about LGBTQ students, inclusion and belonging."

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LGBTQ students consider quitting college at an alarming rate. Why mental health help is hard to find.

Comments / 30

HippieW!tch
3d ago

imagine trying to justify your own lifestyle by shoving it in people's faces. listen up lgbtqrstuvwxyz...WE DON'T CARE WHO YOU CANOODLE WITH.

Reply
19
Hunters Crack Pipe
3d ago

The whole Democrat party and constituents have mental illness. That is why they make poor decisions and live in fantasy land.

Reply(2)
26
Gale Delaney Lane
3d ago

So this group that goes by half the alphabet has mental health issues. Who would thought, and they may drop out of college. The next step is they will be so damaged they can't work and need government assistance. When if they had focused on an education instead of identity politics and just lived there lives without shoving it down peoples throats they would have had an education and perhaps a life. Most people don't care what part of the alphabet you use to describe yourself.

Reply
12
Related
Nashville News Hub

“Go back to the plantation and pick cotton”, White parents of an adopted Black high school student claim their daughter has been bullied so much she is begging them to turn her white, lawsuit

The parents claim in their lawsuit that the school district didn’t protect their daughter from racial harassment. They also said the 14-year-old girl has been bullied so much she is begging them to turn her white. The high school student was called the N-word and made fun of because she was Black. She was told to ‘go back to the plantation and pick cotton’ and ‘these N-word are gonna get it.’ The parents also said that the principal reportedly knew their adopted daughter was being bullied because of her race, but could see the negative toll it took on her. In Jan. 2022, the 1student was diagnosed with anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder and her parents decided to take her classes virtually, to preserve her physical and mental health.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Black single mother teaching assistant who was banned from WFH during Covid-19 pandemic wins race discrimination case after less-qualified white colleague was allowed to

A black teaching assistant has won a race discrimination case after she was banned from working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic while her white colleague was allowed to. Abi Balogun showed Cubitt Town Infants' School in London a letter saying that her young son who was battling cancer and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nashville News Hub

“Which of the following are primates?”, High school teacher was placed on administrative leave and the school is facing criticism after students in a biology class were handed an assignment worksheet with racial offense

The high school teacher was placed on administrative leave and the private school is facing criticism after students in a biology class were handed an assignment worksheet with racial offense. Now, the school officials are trying to determine the teacher’s intent with the assignment. “On behalf of the school’s leadership, we want to acknowledge the disturbing racial offense contained in an assignment with an upper school class last week. The choice to use this piece of curriculum was completely inconsistent with our School’s philosophy and mission and we sincerely apologize for its use and the harm it has caused.” the school officials said in a statement.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#College Textbooks#Racism#Education Resource#Bestcolleges Com#Lgbtqia#Gallup#Americans
Fox News

JK Rowling throws support behind girl allegedly driven from school for challenging ‘transgender ideology’

J.K. Rowling is leaping to the defense of a student who claims she was driven from her private school after challenging the "transgender ideology" of a guest speaker. "Utterly shameful," the "Harry Potter" author tweeted Tuesday in response to a report of the story. "Add this to the tottering pile of evidence that people in education and academia who're supposed to have a duty of care towards the young have succumbed to an outbreak of quasi-religious fanaticism. The girl's crime? Saying 'sex exists.’"
NBC News

Christian university proposes limiting expressions of gender and sexuality

A private Christian University in Tennessee has proposed restricting how students express their sexuality and gender on campus. Under the proposed policy at Lee University, students are not allowed to identify or dress as a gender that differs from their “biological sex,” or sex assigned at birth, which includes requesting new pronouns. Students are also banned from speaking out against the restrictions, according to a leaked draft obtained by WTVC-TV in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Women of colour ‘changing names, language, hair and clothes to fit in at work’

Women of colour are changing their names, hair and clothes to fit in at work, according to research which found three-quarters have experienced racism.Institutional racism is common across all sectors and in all types of organisation, according to gender equality charity the Fawcett Society and race equality think tank the Runnymede Trust.Their report found that 61% of women of colour said they had changed their language, topics they discuss, hair, food they eat, or their name by “a great deal” or “quite a bit” to fit in at work.This compares with 44% of white women.Black African women were most likely...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Voices: As women of colour, workplace discrimination is our constant reality

Entering the workforce or starting a new job is nerve-wracking enough as it is – picking the right outfit for your first day, meeting new people and trying to make a good impression in front of your bosses and colleagues. This is made even more stressful when you’re a woman of colour at risk of racism, sexism and discrimination. A new report by the Runnymede Trust and the Fawcett Society has revealed that three-quarters of women of colour in the UK have experienced some form of racism at work and over 60 per cent change their use of language, hairstyle,...
SOCIETY
Upworthy

He is a voice feminization surgeon who helps trans folks achieve voices that reflect who they are

Many of us may be familiar with gender-affirming surgery. However, only a few of us may be aware of voice feminization surgery. This is a process by which transgender women can achieve a voice that more accurately reflects who they are. To raise awareness about the procedure and answer any questions people may have, a voice feminization surgeon took to Reddit's "I Am A" forum, where experts hold question and answer sessions. Chadwan Al Yaghchi, who was trained as an ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeon, developed a special interest in trans healthcare over the years and has since introduced a number of voice feminization procedures in the United Kingdom.
SOCIETY
KevinMD.com

Shift from fighting for reproductive rights to fighting for reproductive justice

Although feminist movements include the fight for reproductive rights, they tend to forget to center on justice. Historically, the protection of women’s reproductive rights has not been a priority for governments; however, the drive and the act of attacking and dismantling a women’s bodily autonomy and dignity has been and continues to be. In the U.S., the Second Great Awakening, a period in the late 1800s that was marked with religious zeal, played an instrumental role in the anti-abortion movement.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Voices: Inclusive, gender-neutral language helps us all – it doesn’t take away ‘woman-ness’

The main NHS web pages on womb, cervical and ovarian cancers have omitted the word “woman”. They now use gender-neutral language to include non-binary people or trans men. Sub-sections of the pages still refer to women, but the NHS’s move towards using more inclusive language has been met with criticism and even fear.There was a similar response last year when Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust announced that it would be using “gender-additive” language in its birth services, with words like “chestfeeding” as well as “breastfeeding”. Some people felt that cisgender women may be further invalidated or silenced in...
HEALTH
Dr. Colleen Batchelder

Diversity, Inclusion, and Generation Z in the United States

Pride march with people walking(Norbu GYACHUNG/Unsplash) Gen Z is the most diverse generation, and it’s time for companies to catch up. In this blog post, we’ll talk about how Generation Z wants their place of work to be racially diversified and gender-inclusive. In addition, they expect them to be welcoming to LGBTQIA+.
The Conversation U.S.

People overestimate groups they find threatening – when 'sizing up' others, bias sneaks in

Places are not just physical, but also social. For instance, around the North Carolina campus where we met, we knew certain bars based on the students who frequented them — the “Duke bars” versus the “UNC bars.” Or, when traveling, we may try to guess whether most of the patrons at a restaurant are tourists – and if so, go elsewhere. This common way of thinking about our environments seemed fairly reasonable to us until a few years ago, when we noticed something that gave us pause. We’ve overheard one of our alma maters, the University of Pennsylvania, pejoratively referred to as...
SOCIETY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

497K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy