Presidential Election

Joe Biden pressed by Jimmy Kimmel on gun control: 'Can't you issue an executive order?'

By Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

President Joe Biden explained why he hasn't issued a sweeping executive order on gun control during his appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Wednesday.

In a clip shared to host Jimmy Kimmel 's Twitter account, the comedian asked the president why he can't "issue an executive order" in order to see the gun control measures he wants implemented.

"Can't you issue an executive order? Trump passed those out like Halloween candy," Kimmel quipped.

Though Biden said he's done everything "within the power of the presidency" on gun control, he added he does not want to emulate his predecessor.

"What I don't want to do — and I'm not being facetious — I don't want to emulate Trump's abuse of the Constitution and Constitutional authority," Biden said. "I mean that sincerely, because I often get asked, 'Look, the Republicans don't play it square. Why do you play it square?' Well, guess what? If we do the same thing they do our democracy will literally be in jeopardy. Not a joke."

Kimmel said he understands Biden's position, but questioned how the president plans to "make any progress."

"It's like you're playing Monopoly with somebody who won't pass Go and won't follow any of the rules," Kimmel said. "How do you ever make any progress if they're not following the rules?

"Well, you gotta send 'em to jail," Biden replied, referencing the popular board game, to laughter from the Kimmel and the studio audience.

At another point in the interview, Kimmel suggested he was disappointed in the progress that was being made on issues like climate change and abortion.

“We’ve moved backwards,” he said.

Later on, Kimmel sympathized with Biden’s challenges, particularly the upcoming U.S. Supreme Court decision that is expected to overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion access nationwide.

“What a terrible job you have,” Kimmel said. “I’m glad you’re doing it. But, boy oh boy, does this seem like a bad gig.”

Biden said he was looking at executive orders that could help with abortion access — “we’re looking into it right now” — but said the best solutions were through legislation and elections.

If the court overturns Roe v. Wade, Biden said, “it’s going to cause a mini revolution and they’re going to vote a lot of these folks out of office.”

The show was taped in the afternoon in Los Angeles. Biden is visiting the city for this week’s Summit of the Americas, which brings together countries from across the hemisphere. First lady Jill Biden was in the audience, along with Biden’s granddaughter Naomi and her fiancé.

On Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden views any legislation Congress might pass to address gun violence as better than no legislation. Sen. Chris Murphy, the Democrat leading negotiations with Senate Republicans on gun measures, has said incremental steps are more likely than a sweeping bill.

Addressing the nation last week, Biden urged lawmakers to again ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Failing that, the president said, Congress should raise the age to purchase those type of guns from 18 to 21.

He also said background checks should be strengthened, and he backed "red flag" laws that allow courts to remove firearms from those deemed a danger to themselves or others.

Contributing: Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden pressed by Jimmy Kimmel on gun control: 'Can't you issue an executive order?'

Comments / 106

Patricia Huffman
3d ago

He has done his fair share of executive orders His first day in office I believe it was 40 orders that were signed. I don’t think he’s real worried about the Constitution as his Socialism handlers are seeing to it!!

Reply
104
Thinking Patriot
3d ago

Of course Biden would never try to make an invasive mandate on the American public and take away their rights like a dictator. Funny, I don't remember Trump wanting to force everyone to take a drug against their will

Reply
74
Debra Lindh
3d ago

This coming from the man that has done more executive orders in the first day he took office. It is time for impeachment

Reply(5)
98
