Jackie Mason

Puzzle solutions for Thursday, June 9, 2022

By USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com .)

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: IMPEL    PIANO    FACTOR    ORIGIN

Answer: To the cow, how her milk would end up being used was a – "MOO" POINT

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I was so self-conscious, every time football players went into a huddle, I thought they were talking about me." – Jackie Mason

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

HAPPINESS IS THE RICHEST THING WE WILL EVER OWN. – DONALD DUCK

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

MY NEW ABRASIVE NAIL-FILING BOARD DEFINITELY WON'T LAST VERY LONG. I HAVE A SHORT-TERM EMERY.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

TAFT    HAYES    GRANT    CARTER    TRUMAN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

LOGOS, SOLID, DERIDE, EDGIER, RELEVANT

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. MIXTAPE
  2. QUIP
  3. TRAILERS
  4. STORMIER
  5. MOONS
  6. AUTOGRAPH
  7. MIMI

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Finding a place to call home

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Thursday, June 9, 2022

