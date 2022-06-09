June 9 Bless Your Heart

The gun control problem will make me vote Democratic for the first time in my life. Background checks and age limitations are not a threat to our constitutional rights. Republicans need to get rid of the right wing nut jobs that are ruining my Republican party.

Gas stations are part of the high prices. Look at the cost of a barrel of oil and what they charge! Wake up consumers! Why do you think we have an increase in new gas stations?

Bless your heart, poor ole’ Joe Biden. You so much want to be remembered as the new FDR. But sadly, and pitifully, you are the present day Herbert Hoover/Jimmy Carter.

The 2nd Amendment is not divine. It was written and approved by a body of men only, over one third of whom were slave owners. BTH.

BTH of those tired of the shootings in this country. Remember when you go to the polls in November who has turned their backs on passing laws that might help.

Since 2018, six of the nine deadliest U.S. mass shootings have been carried out by gunmen 21 years old or younger. So why in God’s name are we allowing persons of this age to freely purchase weapons of war to use against their fellow citizens and innocent children? May God have mercy on us all.

BTHs of all the people who think all the problems with mass shootings are because of easy access to guns rather than mental illness, which runs rampant in our country. If you don’t think there’s a problem with mental illness, just read the BYH daily. They do an excellent job exposing the problem.

A BYH to those neighbors who want to leave their pets outside in this humidity. For once think about them! Bring them inside where it’s cool and provide water and food inside and outside! They’re probably hungry! Do better neighbors!

BTHs. No one arrested for Jan. 6 was charged with a weapons charge. How do you have an insurrection with no weapons? Take over the U.S. with a cellphone? Let’s get real. This is a witch hunt.

BYH NCDOT, hundreds of cyclists every week ride around Dickinson Avenue dodging speeding cars and parked car doors carelessly opened by their drivers, yet you increase the speed limit and remove needed bike lanes just so you can have 16 spaces to park cars. So much for your myth of “safety first.” Your actions speak louder than that.

Bless the heart of Food Lion in Manteo. When I shopped there recently, I noticed that there were no plastic bags in sight. Groceries were loaded into old-fashioned paper bags (no handles). I guess this waterfront community has realized the ecological dangers posed by plastic bags. If they can do it, so can we.

