Big East Soccer: Southern Nash's Patterson, Kennedy earn honors

Southern Nash and Roanoke Rapids were the top two teams in the Big East 2A/3A Conference soccer race this past season, and the number of all-conference selections reflects their success.

The Firebirds garnered six players on the 2022 All-Big East team, followed by five from the Yellow Jackets.

Southern Nash and Roanoke Rapids also dominated the end-of-season conference awards as well.

Amber Patterson was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year, while Robbie Kennedy was named conference Coach of the Year after directing his squad to a 12-0 mark in the league, a 20-2-1 overall record and a third-round appearance in the state 3A playoffs.

Patterson, a junior, led the team in scoring with 40 goals and added 12 assists for a team-leading total of 92 points for the season. She also registered two or more goals in several matches.

Roanoke Rapids’ Cameron Neal was tapped as the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.

In addition to Patterson, the Firebirds also had Charlotte Benson, Layla Austin, Valerie Velez, Emory Gibson and Leslie Alonso named to the all-conference team, while Kaylin Younes was an honorable mention selection.

The Yellow Jackets, which finished second in the regular season but defeated Southern Nash in the tournament finals, had Neal, Kamdyn Jean, Casey Neal, Susannah Davis and Rylie Wade named to the all-conference team, while Logan Abram was honorable mention.

Northern Nash had four players selected to the team: Charlize Evans, Sidney Sullivan, Griffin Webb and Sarah Cook. Dulce Escobar was honorable mention.

Nash Central placed three players on the team: Kaylee Faile, Camryn Eley and Madison Bridgers. Addison Roughton was an honorable mention selection.

Franklinton had Isabella Kelly, Paige Eddins and Yari Valdez named to the team, with Emma Holloman garnering honorable mention.

Alana Mangum and Rebecca Alford made the team from Bunn High School. Morgan Cutlip was honorable mention.

Louisburg had Mollie Currin and Elizabeth Aguilar-Garcia selected to the squad, while Estefany Enciso Benavides was an honorable mention.

All-conference awards are nominated and voted on by the soccer coaches of the Big East 2A/3A Conference.