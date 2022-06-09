ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Big East Soccer: Southern Nash's Patterson, Kennedy earn honors

By From Staff Reports
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eJvxE_0g56owxG00

Southern Nash and Roanoke Rapids were the top two teams in the Big East 2A/3A Conference soccer race this past season, and the number of all-conference selections reflects their success.

The Firebirds garnered six players on the 2022 All-Big East team, followed by five from the Yellow Jackets.

Southern Nash and Roanoke Rapids also dominated the end-of-season conference awards as well.

Amber Patterson was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year, while Robbie Kennedy was named conference Coach of the Year after directing his squad to a 12-0 mark in the league, a 20-2-1 overall record and a third-round appearance in the state 3A playoffs.

Patterson, a junior, led the team in scoring with 40 goals and added 12 assists for a team-leading total of 92 points for the season. She also registered two or more goals in several matches.

Roanoke Rapids’ Cameron Neal was tapped as the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.

In addition to Patterson, the Firebirds also had Charlotte Benson, Layla Austin, Valerie Velez, Emory Gibson and Leslie Alonso named to the all-conference team, while Kaylin Younes was an honorable mention selection.

The Yellow Jackets, which finished second in the regular season but defeated Southern Nash in the tournament finals, had Neal, Kamdyn Jean, Casey Neal, Susannah Davis and Rylie Wade named to the all-conference team, while Logan Abram was honorable mention.

Northern Nash had four players selected to the team: Charlize Evans, Sidney Sullivan, Griffin Webb and Sarah Cook. Dulce Escobar was honorable mention.

Nash Central placed three players on the team: Kaylee Faile, Camryn Eley and Madison Bridgers. Addison Roughton was an honorable mention selection.

Franklinton had Isabella Kelly, Paige Eddins and Yari Valdez named to the team, with Emma Holloman garnering honorable mention.

Alana Mangum and Rebecca Alford made the team from Bunn High School. Morgan Cutlip was honorable mention.

Louisburg had Mollie Currin and Elizabeth Aguilar-Garcia selected to the squad, while Estefany Enciso Benavides was an honorable mention.

All-conference awards are nominated and voted on by the soccer coaches of the Big East 2A/3A Conference.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Patterson, NC
City
Franklinton, NC
Nash County, NC
Sports
City
Louisburg, NC
County
Nash County, NC
City
Roanoke Rapids, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Former Johnston County teacher celebrates 100 years

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — An "oddball" is how Elma Barnes Penny describes herself, but her friends and family know her as E.B. Penny. Penny sits on her screened porch, surrounded by balloons, flowers and her "children," recalling memories from the past 100 years of her life. "I haven't even thought...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
FanSided

Texas Tech basketball: UNC transfer could be exactly what Red Raiders need

In recent weeks, there has been quite a bit of smoke on the recruiting front concerning North Carolina transfer guard Kerwin Walton and the Texas Tech basketball program. In fact, on Friday, Travis Branham of 247Sports put in a “crystal ball prediction” for Texas Tech in Walton’s recruitment. That’s great news because Walton could be just what Mark Adams needs to round out his roster.
LUBBOCK, TX
wunc.org

Celebrate Juneteenth at these local North Carolina events

Juneteenth is celebrated annually on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. WUNC is compiling the following list of local events in our listening area to mark Juneteenth. Are we missing your organization's event? Please email bbustwebber@wunc.org and we will be happy to review your submission and update this list.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big East#Aguilar#Firebirds#The Yellow Jackets
cbs17

Raleigh father of 8 gets $1 million win in second chance drawing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Joe Matthews of Raleigh is no stranger to second chances. A second chance drawing of the NC Lottery’s 200X The Cash tickets led Matthews, a 65-year-old forklift driver a $1 million prize. But, according to Matthews, Wednesday’s drawing is just the latest blessing he’s received from a second chance opportunity.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Dispute Over School Athletic Field User Fees Could Nix $150,000 Contribution From Johnston Co Commissioners

CLAYTON – Everyone agrees that additional parks, recreation programs, and athletic fields are needed across Johnston County. Should Johnston County citizens pay more than Town of Clayton citizens to use athletic fields at Clayton High School? That’s the center of a dispute between Johnston County Commissioners and the Clayton Town Council.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Alamance County woman begins ALS battle

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — It was Halloween 2020. While families were trying to decide if they should take part in All Hallows’ Eve amid the pandemic, in the grand scheme of things, Debbie Dickerson’s day-to-day had largely gone unchanged.  “Life was normal,” she said. “Totally normal.”  On that night, however, she did notice something new […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Person shot in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill, N.C. — A person was shot in Chapel Hill Friday morning. Officers with the Chapel Hill Police Department responded to the 100 block of Creel Street around 5:30 a.m. where they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The condition of the person was not provided.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
alamancenews.com

Samet suing Burlington architect and Jacksonville subcontractor over subpar work on construction of Park Place at Elon

Greensboro-based Samet Corporation is suing a subcontractor and architecture company that were hired to work on a mixed-use development in Elon, Park Place at Elon, for allegedly failing to provide services in a manner that would’ve prevented future structural damage to the property – which Samet claims later cost more than $2 million to fix.
ELON, NC
cbs17

Driver flips car into Crabtree Creek in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car ran off the road and flipped over into a creek on Saturday, officials said. The car was travelling southbound when it rolled over into Crabtree Creek at Capital Boulevard and Yonkers Road. The car went off the road and was upside down in...
RALEIGH, NC
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina deputies shoot, kill man carrying rifle

CAMERON, N.C. — Sheriff’s deputies in a North Carolina county shot and killed a man armed with a rifle early Thursday after his family called to say he was experiencing a mental health episode, authorities said. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said family members called to report that...
CAMERON, NC
FOX8 News

NC Lt. Gov. Robinson fires back at critics of ‘called to be led by men’ comment, says mother is ‘greatest hero’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson released a video response on Wednesday after recent comments he made at a Charlotte church drew criticism. Robinson, the Republican lieutenant governor of North Carolina, was accused by critics of targeting a woman’s role based on his religious beliefs. Speaking on May 23 at Freedom House, a large church with […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
647
Followers
588
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy