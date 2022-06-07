ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marketing firm adds new member to team

By From Contributed Reports
 5 days ago

Sarah Faircloth has joined marketing innovation agency CarneyCo as the newest account coordinator.

“Sarah impressed us with her eagerness to learn, attention to detail and experience managing relationships,” said Jessica McKnight, president of CarneyCo. “She has jumped right in and is serving clients across our organization. Sarah is a great addition to the team.”

Faircloth graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in theatre. She has a background in event management, client service and as an elementary school teacher.

“I am excited to apply my organization and people skills at CarneyCo,” she said. “I am eager to work with a company that focuses on serving clients and will teach me new skills. When I interviewed with CarneyCo, I could tell they were dedicated on finding the perfect fit, to find the right person to take care of clients and continue to deliver on over 40 years of big thinking and long-term relationships.”

CarneyCo is a marketing communications agency specializing in strategic planning and execution for regional and national organizations. The company has offices in Rocky Mount and Jamestown, N.C.

For more information, visit www.carneyco.com or call 252-451-0060.

cbs17

Raleigh father of 8 gets $1 million win in second chance drawing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Joe Matthews of Raleigh is no stranger to second chances. A second chance drawing of the NC Lottery’s 200X The Cash tickets led Matthews, a 65-year-old forklift driver a $1 million prize. But, according to Matthews, Wednesday’s drawing is just the latest blessing he’s received from a second chance opportunity.
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina Lt Gov Mark Robinson fires back at critics of ‘called to be led by men’ comment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson released a video response on Wednesday after recent comments he made at a Charlotte church drew criticism. Robinson, the Republican lieutenant governor of North Carolina, was accused by critics of targeting a woman’s role based on his religious beliefs. Speaking on May 23 at Freedom House — a large church […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

Rocky Mount breaks ground on flagship affordable housing project

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Rocky Mount breaks ground on flagship affordable housing project. Rocky Mount held a groundbreaking ceremony for a flagship affordable housing project downtown on Thursday. Reporter:...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

'Nothing to show for it': GoTriangle leaders expected to explain how $157 million was spent on failed Durham-Orange Light Rail project

Durham, N.C. — GoTriangle leaders on Thursday are expected to explain how they spent more than $157 million taxpayer dollars on the failed Durham-Orange Light Rail project. Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal requested the presentation before the city council because even though the light rail failed years ago, she believes the public still needs answers.
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Over a dozen Kernersville tenants forced out of homes

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — More than a dozen people are packing up decades of memories they made inside their apartments at 110 Woodbine Street in Kernersville. 70-year-old Jesse Cowpers spent almost half his life in apartment A1. “You can hear the birds. It’s so quiet. It’s so peaceful,” Cowpers said. Those are all things he’s […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
