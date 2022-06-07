Marketing firm adds new member to team

Sarah Faircloth has joined marketing innovation agency CarneyCo as the newest account coordinator.

“Sarah impressed us with her eagerness to learn, attention to detail and experience managing relationships,” said Jessica McKnight, president of CarneyCo. “She has jumped right in and is serving clients across our organization. Sarah is a great addition to the team.”

Faircloth graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in theatre. She has a background in event management, client service and as an elementary school teacher.

“I am excited to apply my organization and people skills at CarneyCo,” she said. “I am eager to work with a company that focuses on serving clients and will teach me new skills. When I interviewed with CarneyCo, I could tell they were dedicated on finding the perfect fit, to find the right person to take care of clients and continue to deliver on over 40 years of big thinking and long-term relationships.”

CarneyCo is a marketing communications agency specializing in strategic planning and execution for regional and national organizations. The company has offices in Rocky Mount and Jamestown, N.C.

For more information, visit www.carneyco.com or call 252-451-0060.