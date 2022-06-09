Bobby Howard resigns as Pacelli’s head baseball coach

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Iconic high school head baseball coach Bobby Howard has closed the chapter his time in Columbus. On Wednesday, Coach Howard informed the St. Anne Pacelli baseball team and the school that he resigned as the head baseball coach.



The next stop for Coach Howard will be in Florida. He will become the head baseball coach for Mosely High School in Lynn Haven which is just outside of Panama City Beach.



He has become one of the most successful head baseball coaches in GHSA history. He led the Columbus High School Blue Devils to 12 State Championships and 9 State Runner-Ups. Howard has been recognized as a three-time national coach of the year, ABCA/Diamond Baseball National Coach of the year in 2000, USA Today National Coach of the Year in 2004, and ESPN High School Coach of the Year in 2012. He was inducted into the Georgia Dugout Sports Hall of Fame in 2004, the Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame in 2005, the Sunbelt Classic Hall of Fame, the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, National High School Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018, and the Georgia Coaches Hall of Fame in 2019. As a player, he was inducted into Columbus State University’s Hall of Fame in 1998 and Jordan High School’s Hall of Fame in 2014.



“We thank Coach Howard for his dedication to our Vikings Baseball program,” said Corry Black, St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School Athletic Director. “We improved tremendously under his leadership. This past season we scored the most victories in our Vikings Baseball program since the 2008-2009 school year. Coach Howard has built a foundation for our program to continue to grow upon and for that we are so very grateful.”

