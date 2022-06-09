ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecombe County, NC

New virus cases keep climbing across area

By By DAVE CRUZ Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the Twin Counties.

And the number of new cases in Edgecombe County has raised its community level from low to medium. The community level in Nash County remains low.

The metrics used to determine Edgecombe County’s medium community level were its weekly case rate of 200.11 per 100,000 population and its COVID-19 hospital admissions of 4.6 patients per 100,000 population. Roughly 1.7 percent of the inpatient beds at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital are being used by COVID-19 patients.

There were 227 new COVID-19 cases reported for a two-week period ending June 8, according to the Edgecombe County Health Department. Last week’s new-case total was 153. Four COVID-19 patients are being cared for at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising Edgecombe County residents to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Those with symptoms, a positive test or those exposed to people with COVID-19 also are asked to wear a mask.

“Wear a mask on public transportation. You may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others. If you are at high risk for severe illnesses, consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions,” an agency public information specialist said.

COVID-19 community levels are agency tools to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

Pitt County, which borders Edgecombe County to the south, has a high community level. Halifax and Martin counties both have medium community levels. Wilson County has a low community level.

Thomas Stebner, coordinator of health services at the Edgecombe County Health Department, said his agency has received no new directives from Raleigh for stepping up efforts to get more people vaccinated. The vaccination rate in Edgecombe County is about 51 percent, he said.

Statewide, 62.7 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated. Most recent vaccinations in Edgecombe County were for booster injections rather than first-time vaccinations, Stebner added. About 25 percent of Edgecombe County residents have received a booster.

No new mask mandates or stay-at-home orders have been issued by the state or by Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans.

In Nash County, 198 new cases of COVID-19 were reported for the week ending June 7. Nash UNC Health Care reported that five patients are being treated there for COVID-19-related illnesses. The hospital noted that all five patients there were fully vaccinated, and none required a ventilator or intensive care.

Nash County Health and Human Services Director Bill Hill said that 30 percent of Nash County residents are fully vaccinated, including a booster shot, and he stressed the importance of being fully vaccinated — especially for the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.

The latest report shows, with 62 new cases for the week, that people over the age of 60 continue to be the age group with the highest number of new infections.

“The effectiveness of vaccinations starts to wane faster in the elderly and those with compromised immune systems than it does for healthy individuals,” Hill said.

Comments / 1

Related
WNCT

COVID cases on the rise again as summer nears

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – According to the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Eastern North Carolina. Pitt County and Onslow counties have the highest COVID-19 cases as of June 7. Below are the ENC counties that are listed in both the red and yellow zones. […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edgecombe County, NC
Government
Nash County, NC
Government
County
Edgecombe County, NC
County
Nash County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Halifax, NC
Nash County, NC
Health
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Goldsboro woman, and 4 others sentenced in NC for drug trafficking organization

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A Goldsboro, North Carolina woman was sentenced to 80 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute a quantity of cocaine base (crack). According to court documents and information presented at the sentencing hearing, Victoria Christine Taylor, 35, was indicted on August 3, 2021, on the following charges:
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Goldsboro woman sentenced for trafficking crack cocaine

WILMINGTON, N.C. – A Goldsboro, North Carolina woman was sentenced to 80 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute a quantity of cocaine base (crack). According to court documents and information presented at the sentencing hearing, Victoria Christine Taylor, 35, was indicted on August 3, 2021, on the following charges: Count One (Conspiracy to Distribute […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Health And Human Services#Unc Health Care#Immune System#Vidant Edgecombe Hospital
CBS News

1 dead after graduation party shooting in North Carolina

A shooting on Friday night at a graduation party in North Carolina left one person dead, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:42 p.m., the Bladen County 911 Center was notified that two people arrived at Bladen County Hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a release via Facebook from the sheriff's office. The Elizabethtown Police Department was called into assist with a large crowd that gathered at the hospital.
cbs17

Best, worst cities to get (and stay) married in NC

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A new survey finds Fayetteville may not be among the worst cities for “happily ever after.”. Lawnstarter compared 190 of the biggest cities across the U.S. The company said it used nine indicators of marriage success including marriage rate, divorce rate, access to relationship...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Former Johnston County teacher celebrates 100 years

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — An "oddball" is how Elma Barnes Penny describes herself, but her friends and family know her as E.B. Penny. Penny sits on her screened porch, surrounded by balloons, flowers and her "children," recalling memories from the past 100 years of her life. "I haven't even thought...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
visitraleigh.com

Juneteenth Events in Raleigh, N.C.

Juneteenth—the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the abolition of slavery in the U.S.—became a federal holiday in 2021, 156 years after slaves in Galveston, Texas were notified on June 19, 1856, that they were now free after the Civil War had come to an end. In 2020, both...
RALEIGH, NC
wraltechwire.com

$100M gene therapy plant that will employ 200 at $83,000 a year opens in Sanford

SANFORD – Following two years of development, Astellas’ new late-stage clinical and commercial manufacturing plant officially opened its doors in Sanford on Wednesday. Located in Central Carolina Enterprise Park, the 135,000-square-foot facility is equipped for clinical and commercial-scale manufacturing of Astellas’ pipeline of adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapies. It also will help address the Japan-headquartered company’s supply chain needs and provide in-house quality control and testing.
SANFORD, NC
Channelocity

Most expensive Raleigh neighborhoods--would you live here?

(Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Raleigh in 2022 is 1,547,000, a 3.27% increase from 2021. Raleigh is a city full of history. "Raleigh is the capital of North Carolina and was officially named after the English explorer Sir Walter Raleigh who attempted to establish the first English colony on the shores of the new world in the 1580s."
RALEIGH, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
648
Followers
588
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy