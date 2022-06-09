New virus cases keep climbing across area

The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the Twin Counties.

And the number of new cases in Edgecombe County has raised its community level from low to medium. The community level in Nash County remains low.

The metrics used to determine Edgecombe County’s medium community level were its weekly case rate of 200.11 per 100,000 population and its COVID-19 hospital admissions of 4.6 patients per 100,000 population. Roughly 1.7 percent of the inpatient beds at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital are being used by COVID-19 patients.

There were 227 new COVID-19 cases reported for a two-week period ending June 8, according to the Edgecombe County Health Department. Last week’s new-case total was 153. Four COVID-19 patients are being cared for at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising Edgecombe County residents to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Those with symptoms, a positive test or those exposed to people with COVID-19 also are asked to wear a mask.

“Wear a mask on public transportation. You may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others. If you are at high risk for severe illnesses, consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions,” an agency public information specialist said.

COVID-19 community levels are agency tools to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

Pitt County, which borders Edgecombe County to the south, has a high community level. Halifax and Martin counties both have medium community levels. Wilson County has a low community level.

Thomas Stebner, coordinator of health services at the Edgecombe County Health Department, said his agency has received no new directives from Raleigh for stepping up efforts to get more people vaccinated. The vaccination rate in Edgecombe County is about 51 percent, he said.

Statewide, 62.7 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated. Most recent vaccinations in Edgecombe County were for booster injections rather than first-time vaccinations, Stebner added. About 25 percent of Edgecombe County residents have received a booster.

No new mask mandates or stay-at-home orders have been issued by the state or by Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans.

In Nash County, 198 new cases of COVID-19 were reported for the week ending June 7. Nash UNC Health Care reported that five patients are being treated there for COVID-19-related illnesses. The hospital noted that all five patients there were fully vaccinated, and none required a ventilator or intensive care.

Nash County Health and Human Services Director Bill Hill said that 30 percent of Nash County residents are fully vaccinated, including a booster shot, and he stressed the importance of being fully vaccinated — especially for the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.

The latest report shows, with 62 new cases for the week, that people over the age of 60 continue to be the age group with the highest number of new infections.

“The effectiveness of vaccinations starts to wane faster in the elderly and those with compromised immune systems than it does for healthy individuals,” Hill said.