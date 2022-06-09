Pedestrian hit near Silverlake Road and Kino Parkway

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a serious injury collision near East Silverlake Road and South Kino Parkway.

Currently, details are limited however officers say one male was transported to the hospital.

The vehicle remained on the scene, officers say.

The roadway is back open.

The investigation is ongoing.

