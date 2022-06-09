ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Pedestrian hit near Silverlake Road and Kino Parkway

By Corey Salmon
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a serious injury collision near East Silverlake Road and South Kino Parkway.

Currently, details are limited however officers say one male was transported to the hospital.

The vehicle remained on the scene, officers say.

The roadway is back open.

The investigation is ongoing.

Safety tips from NHTSA :

  • Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.
  • Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available.
  • If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.
  • Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.

