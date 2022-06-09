ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarboro, NC

Tarboro council to consider proposed budget plan

By By JOHN H. WALKER Staff Writer
A proposed $44,669,627 budget for fiscal year 2022-23 will be discussed during a public hearing when the Tarboro Town Council meets at 7 p.m. Monday at the town hall.

The budget, which represents a 3.9 percent increase over the current $43,000,617 budget, allows the town to maintain its 41 cents per $100 valuation property tax rate — the lowest in the region — while continuing to provide services to which residents have grown accustomed.

The budget also includes a 5 percent pay plan adjustment and a 2 percent merit raise.

Several big-ticket items that would have otherwise made budgeting more difficult for Town Manager Troy Lewis and Finance Director Anne Mann had already been addressed in March 2021 when the council developed a spending plan for the $3.4 million received by the town from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

As Lewis noted in his budget message, “Operating in a fiscally conservative manner has allowed Tarboro to maintain a comparatively low ad valorem tax rate and build sufficient fund balance to deal with unanticipated economic hardships such as natural disasters and global pandemics.”

Lewis also pointed out that both personnel and operational costs continue to rise, and that the town has prolonged the need to increase taxes by appropriating fund balance in recent years.

He also noted that while property tax valuation and sales tax revenues both increased in fiscal year 2021-22, the increases were insufficient to cover the ever-increasing cost of providing current services.

Lewis told the council that even though no tax increase is proposed for fiscal year 2022-23, “There still remains a strong need to increase property tax by 10 cents or more to cover current expenditures and anticipated growth.”

He said that to avoid a property tax increase this year and to minimize fund balance appropriations, capital outlay expenditures were restricted to priority projects and items necessary for operations or compliance with state and federal standards.

Major capital outlay items remaining in the General Fund include essential improvements, such as roof repairs, bathroom renovations and the replacement of expiring Automated External Defibrillators and the purchase of other necessary equipment.

He said that to fund the capital outlay and balance the budget, a fund balance appropriation of $636,429 has been budgeted.

Lewis’ budget message also notes the budget includes a 5 percent increase in water and sewer rates, which equates to an increase of $1.92 per month for the average household.

Also, the Solid Waste Fund is proposing a rate increase to $24.50 per month to offset increasing landfill fees, recycling tipping fees and yard waste removal fees.

