A fresh, dazzling mosaic

Thursday, June 9, 2022. Another beautiful late Spring day in New York with temps touching 80 in the bright sunshine. I went down to midtown to meet a friend for lunch at Michael’s. The traffic in midtown midday midweek is jammed. Nearly stationary on the streets. And there are less lanes...
The day before her move, Nua Robinson is wistful. She liked her apartment on New York's Lower East Side, despite some quirks like the "Railroad" layout. This still exists in some of the older buildings in the city - with one room leading directly to the next, like one train carriage to another.
A day after Mayor Eric Adams announced an imminent end to New York City's controversial toddler mask mandate, citing ongoing improvement in core COVID rates, more than a handful of people are wondering which domino will fall next. Will it be Broadway? Or mass transit? Those are among the last-standing...
MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A program has helped hundreds of women from New York City get second chances and reach their academic goals. Friday, it was graduation for nine special students. Over 30 years ago, Hope Sanders’ life was completely different: she was a 16-year-old girl in prison. Now, Sanders is preparing to walk […]
NYC’s largest nightclub opened its doors a few weeks ago, and it’s bringing a little bit of Italy’s club life straight to NYC’s Hell’s Kitchen. Musica, which made its debut in Italy before making its way to the U.S., is the joint venture of Giuseppe Cipriani and Italian entrepreneur Tito Pinton, who owns the il Muretto club near Venice, Italy.
A new mayor, new city council and a new governor all appear to be coalescing around a new New York. As we move past post-pandemic thinking, leading private- and public-sector officials help map out what New York City could – or even should – look like five year down the road.
Keki Modern Cakes is a small dessert shop in Manhattan's Chinatown that serves up a unique "jiggly" cheesecakes which wobbles heavily when held in your hand. In this short video from our friends at Insider, see how they make it from scratch. via Insider. Originally published on September 12th, 2017.
Chef Sal Lamboglia of Café Spaghetti in Brooklyn, New York, is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite easy Italian entertaining recipes. He shows us how to make garlicky spaghetti with crispy breadcrumbs and ricotta crostini with truffle honey. Joy Bauer. The textural contrast between the unctuous...
For the uninitiated, the Seaport is a vibey, good-time Downtown neighborhood that’s widely considered to be the city’s “original commercial hub.” Since solidifying its spot on the map in the 17th century, first as a port for the Dutch West India Company, the Seaport — which spans ten city blocks, including the one-acre lot at 250 Water Street — has long been a go-to spot for all manner of culinary, retail and entertainment experiences.
N.Y. Governor Kathy Hochul has signed new legislation to create more flexible rules for converting underutilized hotel space into permanent housing. "As New York's housing crisis continues to impact families, we're taking bold action, embracing innovative ideas and thinking outside the box to help ensure that New Yorkers can access safe, livable, and quality affordable housing," said Gov. Hochul. "This new law allows us to tackle the affordability crisis head-on and convert empty, underutilized spaces into homes. I thank Assembly Member Cymbrowitz and Senator Kavanagh for sponsoring this bill and taking this step to ensure that New Yorkers have a place to call home."
New York is about to welcome an old friend home. New York’s famed discount designer department store, Century 21, will reopen its doors in Downtown Manhattan. Century 21 was famous for carrying luxury labels, ranging from Dolce & Gabbana to Moschino, at deeply discounted prices. The department store originally opened its doors in 1961 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Before it closed its door in 2020 due to bankruptcy, it was easily considered a New York icon. The flagship store at 22 Cortlandt Street was a true staple of Manhattan, having been through the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with its interior significantly damaged from the collapse of the World Trade Center. After the store was rebuilt, it became a story of New York’s survival and continued as a cornerstone of New York’s retail scene.
The library’s new “Summer at the Library” program is giving kids, teens, and their families the opportunity to participate in a series of free programs across its 92 branch locations. Besides helping to spark a love of reading, the programs are intended to “help students combat ‘summer slide’—when they forget what they learned in the summer months while outside the classroom,” according to a press release .
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Friday, June 10, the COVID-19 daily average is 5.41%. Health officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 5,663 statewide. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Friday is 2, 009, a decrease of 12. Health officials said, statewide there have been 17 COVID-19-related deaths reported since Thursday.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Since the recent tragic school shooting at a Texas elementary school, the conversation has turned once again to whether New York City should lock the front doors of school buildings. In New York City, all the doors in public school buildings are locked and alarmed...
Once upon a time, I lived in New York City, where I had been raised my entire life by adoptive parents. I will not spend much time talking about my abusive childhood right now. Suffice it to say that I grew up in a very horrific situation. There was physical violence as well as verbal and emotional abuse perpetrated by my female parent. On the other hand, my adoptive dad was a physically disabled person with PTSD and other issues due to a truly horrifying set of accidents in childhood and was, in fact, a victim of his mentally ill wife’s abuse.
While New York City is home to plenty of big, flashy parades, nothing quite compares to the unique experience of Coney Island's Mermaid Parade. In its 40th year, the beloved annual event finds residents of Brooklyn and the rest of the boroughs gathering on the famed boardwalk for a one-of-a-kind, D.I.Y. art parade.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Megan and David Zietz, their three kids and two cats. Location: Astoria, Queens, New York. Size: 1100 square feet. Type of Home:...
So, a couple years ago I shared this College Humor video on Facebook, and it came back up in my memories. The video, which you can watch below, is talking about how no one needs a menu for Chinese food. Chinese restaurants all offer practically the same thing, and that no one strays from their typical order. No matter how curious you might be to try something new one day, you will always go for the same old thing you've been getting for years. When was the last time you tried something new on the menu? For the last 20 years, my go-to order has been Chicken with Broccoli, which comes with a side of rice, and a shrimp roll. Occasionally I'll get a Chicken Soup or some Lo Mein, but otherwise, it's always the same thing. The last time I ordered Chinese food, I also got a side of dumplings, but that was in addition to my typical order.
REVEL rideshare first launched in 2018 in New York City, and after four years of working in varying modes of transportation, the company is expanding to offer a rideshare service. The newly formed rideshare comes as Uber and Lyft prices are increasing across the country. Revel is a new electric...
