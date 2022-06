LeBron James has entered the twilight of his storied career, and it's only natural that he's already thinking about opportunities once his playing days are over. He's already dabbled in acting and producing, he opened a school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, and was recently evaluated as a billionaire by Forbes. He became the first active player in the NBA to reach such a pinnacle in the financial realm.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO