Tesla Autopilot concerns are on U.S. agency's 'radar,' chair says

By Diane Bartz, David Shepardson
Reuters
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - The chair of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said concerns raised by lawmakers about Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system known as Autopilot are "on our radar."

Following agency policy, FTC Chair Lina Khan, speaking in an interview on Tuesday, would not confirm nor deny a probe.

"It's absolutely true that, you know, this is a issue on which many members of Congress have focused and written to us about, so it's certainly something that's on our radar," Khan said.

Tesla, which disbanded its press department, did not respond to a request for comment.

In August, Senators Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal urged the FTC to probe Tesla, saying the automaker misled consumers and endangered the public by marketing its driving automation systems as fully self-driving.

An FTC investigation could potentially lead to a lawsuit seeking to force the company to change how it describes Autopilot's capabilities. That might damage Tesla's reputation.

The August letter came soon after the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened a probe into Tesla’s Autopilot and crashes involving parked emergency vehicles.

NHTSA has opened special investigations into 35 crashes since 2016 involving Tesla vehicles in which advanced driver assistance systems like Autopilot were suspected of being in use. To date, 14 deaths have been reported in those incidents, including three who were killed in a California crash last month.

Tesla says Autopilot assists drivers by enabling vehicles to steer, accelerate and brake automatically but the features "require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous."

In a 2018 letter, NHTSA said Tesla had made "misleading statements" about the Tesla Model 3 five-star safety rating and associated data. The agency referred the issue to the FTC to investigate whether Tesla’s claims constituted “unfair or deceptive acts or practices."

Two U.S. consumer advocacy groups in 2018 also urged the FTC to investigate Tesla's naming of Autopilot. The FTC previously declined comment on NHTSA’s referral and has taken no public action on it.

Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Related
insideevs.com

Tesla's Elon Musk Changes Course: Warns Of Huge Delivery Wave Ahead

Tesla CEO Elon Musk hoped to ease the ridiculousness that comes at the end of each quarter for Tesla and its employees. However, he may not have expected the closures at Giga Shanghai, and, like most automakers, Tesla is working hard to battle against the chip shortage and supply chain constraints.
Reuters

Facing record inflation, Biden chides Exxon, oil companies for profits

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May...
Reuters

Trump's Air Force One paint scheme scrapped by Biden

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will scrap a paint scheme for Air Force One proposed by former President Donald Trump, after the Air Force determined the design would create too much heat for the presidential aircraft, a U.S. official said on Friday. The current exterior color scheme...
Reuters

Revlon nears bankruptcy filing - WSJ

June 10 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc is preparing to file for chapter 11 protection as soon as next week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Revlon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in...
Reuters

Dutch watchdog says Apple to offer other payment methods in dating apps

June 11 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' antitrust watchdog on Saturday said Apple Inc (AAPL.O) will allow different payment methods in Dutch dating applications, ending a dispute that resulted in the company being fined 50 million euros ($52.58 million). The Authority for Consumers and Markets (AMC) said in a statement that...
Reuters

Meta probing Sheryl Sandberg's use of company resources, WSJ reports

June 10 (Reuters) - Lawyers are investigating Meta Platforms Inc's outgoing operations chief Sheryl Sandberg's use of company resources over several years, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Several employees have been interviewed in connection with the investigation by Facebook-parent Meta, the WSJ...
Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

