ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAPD officers shoot burglary suspect in Hollywood after foot chase

By Gregory Yee
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V1gvM_0g56m5lm00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w6me3_0g56m5lm00
Police near Franklin and Highland avenues direct traffic away from the area Wednesday night as they investigate a shooting. (Gregory Yee / Los Angeles Times)

A burglary suspect was hospitalized in stable condition after Los Angeles police shot him following a foot chase in Hollywood on Wednesday, authorities said.

Patrol units responded around 4 p.m. to a call about a burglary in progress in the 2000 block of Paramount Drive, said Officer Jeff Lee, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

Officers set up a perimeter and took two suspects into custody, Lee said. A third suspect was at large.

Witnesses directed officers to the third suspect, described as a man in his late 20s, but he ignored their commands and led the officers on a short chase that ended in the area of Franklin and Highland avenues, the spokesperson said.

At some point during the chase, the man brandished a handgun and officers shot him, Lee said. The suspect's gun was recovered at the scene.

The man continued running after he was shot and tried to carjack a motorist but wasn't successful, the officer said. He was taken into custody shortly after.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the shooting around 5:03 p.m. and brought the man to an unidentified hospital, said Margaret Stewart, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson.

The man was in stable condition Wednesday night, Lee said.

No officers or bystanders were hurt, he said.

Traffic in the area continued to be impacted past 9 p.m. Investigators cordoned off streets with yellow tape, and set up cones and flares directing traffic away from the scene.

LAPD advised the public to avoid Highland from Franklin to Odin Street, and Odin to the 101 Freeway.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 2

Related
foxla.com

Suspects seen fleeing from mall smash and grab: Deputies investigate

INDUSTRY, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is searching for four suspects involved in a smash and grab robbery at a jewelry store in the Puente Hills Mall in Industry Saturday. Reports of a robbery at the mall came into the Industry Sheriff's Station around 4:14 p.m. Saturday....
theeastsiderla.com

Lincoln Heights shooting leaves woman dead

Lincoln Heights -- A woman was killed in a Friday night shooting, police said. Officers called to the scene near Manitou Avenue and Alta Street at about 9 pm found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound, said LAPD spokesperson Norma Eisenman. The victim, a 47-year-old Latina, was...
LINCOLN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Highland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in North Hills Car-To-Car Shooting

A man who was killed in a car-to-car shooting in North Hills was identified Friday, and the investigation was continuing into the crime. The shooting occurred about 5:20 p.m. Thursday at Roscoe Boulevard and Haskell Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armando Ruano, 41, of Los Angeles, died...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Inspection of Hazardous Material in Hotel Room Yields Heroin with Trace of Fentanyl, Male Hospitalized

Studio City, Los Angeles, CA: Firefighters were called around 4:21 p.m. Saturday, June 11, to the Sheraton Universal Hotel on the 300 block of Universal Hollywood Drive in the Studio City neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley to investigate an unresponsive person when they noticed a warning of a potentially hazardous substance at the location of the person.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Burglary#Violent Crime#Paramount Drive
uktimenews.com

Truck hits nine pedestrians in Westlake area near downtown LA

Nine people were injured on Saturday morning after a truck hit them in the Westlake area. Six of the pedestrians were seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Three of the victims refused to receive further medical treatment. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were dispatched to the 647 block...
WESTLAKE, LA
NBC Los Angeles

LAPD Tracks Source of Mass Shooting Threat That Raised Alarm in Downtown LA

Los Angeles police tracked the source of an online threat that raised alarm this week in downtown Los Angeles. The threat made on social media warned of a mass shooting in the area, where leaders from several nations, including President Biden, gathered for the Summit of the Americas. The threat was posted Tuesday and circulated Wednesday, police said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Key News Network

1 Killed, 7 Injured in Fiery Traffic Collision on 118 Freeway

Granada Hills, Los Angeles, CA: Multiple people were injured and one person was killed in a crash on the 118 Freeway west at Reseda around 11:41 p.m. Thursday, June 9, in the Granada Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles in the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles City Fire Department responded with...
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
316K+
Followers
63K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy