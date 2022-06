CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WKRC) - A Florida mother was arrested last week after her 18-month-old child was found wandering the neighborhood alone with a dog in tow. A neighbor told the Cape Coral Police Department the child was wearing nothing except a soiled diaper, and it wasn't the first time this has happened, reports WBBH. The neighbor told police it was the seventh time they have seen the baby and dog walking alone together, and, in the past, they have returned the baby home, but the child's mother, Mary Jane Wright, would become argumentative.

