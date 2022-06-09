ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary J. Blige Sizzles In Turquoise Mini With Long Train At Time 100 Gala: Photos

By Cassie Gill
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Mary J. Blige stepped out at the Time 100 gala in style! The iconic singer, 51, looked radiant in a turquoise mini Matthew Resiman dress with cutouts at the event, held in New York City on Wednesday, June 8. The unique number included a dramatic sweetheart cut and long, layered train, fitting for the Queen of Hip-Hop & Soul. “SFPWM,” Mary captioned a photo shared to her Instagram account before hitting the carpet, which is an acronym for “stop f—ing playing with me.”

Mary J. Blige stunned at the Time 100 gala on Wednesday, June 8. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The New York native’s accessories were on point, too. She rocked an open-toe platform sandal with the dress, adding to her 5’8″ height. Bling was also on the menu with a custom heart chandelier necklace by Pristine Jewelers, which was shared to the company’s Instagram account. “NO MORE PAIN .. NO MORE DRAMA … ONLY REAL LOVE,” they wrote, referencing several of her most known songs that were inspired by past loves and relationships. They indicated that the necklace was one of a kind and featured 250 carats worth of diamonds. Mary also rocked layered pavé diamond LOVE bracelets by Cartier, worth 40K each, as well as an iced out Juste Un Clou version from the French jeweler.

The singer rocked plenty of bling, including a heart shaped diamond necklace. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Beyond the necklace and various bracelets, the “Real Love” songstress added diamond drop earrings to her ears as well as various rings. Her makeup was also flawless, with a frosted nude lip, glowy skin and a sexy smokey eye. Finally, she kept her signature blonde-hued hair back into a low bun.

Mary was one of 100 people featured in the most recent issue of Time, which included a profile piece on her by rapper and friend Nas. “Proud to be included in the 2022 #TIME100 list,” Mary captioned a stunning image of her cover via Instagram on May 23, which featured an image of her in a lace covered bustier and orange feather skirt dress by Gucci.

In the short piece, Nas reflected by Mary’s legend status and why she’s resonated with so many artists that have come after her. “Mary came up the way we all did. She was a voice for us, but she wasn’t like other R&B artists at the time,” he penned in the thoughtful article. “She became a household name early because she was a hip-hop artist who also sang. The industry needed someone like that. The streets wanted that. Pop culture wanted that…… And when Mary came onstage at the Super Bowl halftime show this year, she got one of the loudest responses…She carved out a lane for herself, and now she can feed the people more than just music,” he also poignantly said.

