Driver flees after street race leads to crash
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A street race that took place on Madison Avenue in Sacramento County led to a car crash and left an injured driver and a suspect on the run.
According to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, cameras in the area show a white BMW crashing into a black Mercedes.CHP: Sacramento teen wanted in connection with attempted murder
The driver of the black Mercedes was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials say the driver of the BMW, who is an adolescent, stayed on the scene while the other car involved in the race fled the area.
There is no further information at this time.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 7