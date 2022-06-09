Driver flees after street race leads to crash

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A street race that took place on Madison Avenue in Sacramento County led to a car crash and left an injured driver and a suspect on the run.

According to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, cameras in the area show a white BMW crashing into a black Mercedes.

The driver of the black Mercedes was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the driver of the BMW, who is an adolescent, stayed on the scene while the other car involved in the race fled the area.

There is no further information at this time.

