Kim Kardashian’s ‘soul dies’ for Khloé as Tristan’s baby scandal breaks

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Kim Kardashian said her “soul dies” for Khloé Kardashian when she found out that Tristan Thompson cheated on her sister again — this time with Maralee Nichols.

Thompson’s paternity lawsuit drama breaks on this week’s episode of “The Kardashians” and the Skims founder was the first to find out about the news.

“No, I’m not f–king lying. I’m like shaking for her,” Kim told Kylie Jenner over the phone from the gym at 6:30 a.m. PT. “My soul dies for her.”

Kim then proceeded to read Kylie the NBA player’s legal declaration verbatim in which he admitted to having sex with Nichols on his 30th birthday.

“Is Tristan like the worst person on the planet?” Kylie asked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mLzcj_0g56jPCS00
Kim Kardashian says during this week’s “The Kardashians” that her “soul dies” for Khloé when she finds out about Tristan Thompson’s romp with Maralee Nichols.
Hulu; Instagram

“Khloé threw him his 30th birthday, so he went home from the birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl,” an enraged Kim said. “I just sent it to him, and I go, ‘Does Khloé know about this?'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZjjYG_0g56jPCS00
Nichols gave birth to her and Thompson’s son Theo on Dec. 1.
maraleenichols/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian, who was also on the call with Kim and Kylie, called Thompson’s actions a “never-ending betrayal,” as Thompson has cheated on the Good American co-founder multiple times, while Kim said what’s “so sad” was the fact that Khloé “wants a baby boy” to be a little brother to her and Thompson’s daughter, True.

“She doesn’t deserve this,” Kylie said. “This has to be her final sign.”

In the final moments of the episode, Khloé called Kim and sees the report before the show cuts to black.

“What the f–k is this?” Khloé asked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18wrvl_0g56jPCS00
“She doesn’t deserve this,” Kylie said. “This has to be her final sign.”
realtristan13/Instagram

Nichols gave birth to her and Thompson’s son, Theo, on Dec. 1. Following a DNA test, Thompson admitted on his Instagram Story to fathering the newborn.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he wrote at the time. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

The former couple haven’t been romantically involved since, although Khloé continues to defend him.

