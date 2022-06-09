All lanes of Loop 375 near Pellicano closed overnight Wednesday for roadwork

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcyclist has died weeks after a crash he was involved in central El Paso in May. The man was identified as 45-year-old Gabriel Ortiz. Ortiz died on Thursday. The crash happened at the intersection of Alabama Street and Pierce on May 23 at...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue Team pulled a body out of the water Saturday morning. U.S. Border Patrol reported a person was in the water at the Border Highway and Paisano, according to Enrique Dueñas, spokesperson for the fire department. The...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcyclist died in a crash after reportedly running a red light in northeast El Paso on Thursday, police officials said. The man who died was identified as 60-year-old Scott Rousalis. The crash happened around 9:17 p.m. at the 4500 block of Transmountain Drive...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Electric is asking customers to conserve energy after a transmission line was damaged and due to the heat. El Paso Electric is currently working to repair a major transmission line in Northern New Mexico that was damaged overnight. Due to the transmission...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries following a crash in far east El Paso, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. Thursday night at the 1350 block of Horizon Boulevard. Deputies...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Temperatures are keeping most people inside, but some don't have that option. The Texas Department of Transportation staff must continue working despite the scorching heat. These temperatures can be dangerous, especially for those working demanding jobs outdoors. If not properly taken care of there...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Firefighters put out a house fire in northeast El Paso Friday morning. The house fire was reported at the 5240 block of Lou Brock. No injuries were reported. Our crews noticed the house had plywood on the windows. The investigation is ongoing. Sign up...
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14) — The weather didn’t stop people from taken in the race action at Vado Speedway Park. The races didn’t start until the evening. So some took advantage to cool off at splash parks. "We just came from the splash parks but it’s cloudy...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department water and rescue team recovered a body at a canal west of the Zaragoza port of entry. The body will be turned over to law enforcement/medical examiner for identification. Officials with the El Paso Fire Department said they received...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Black water fills the dishwasher, a nauseating smell of sewage, and no air conditioning during triple-digit temperatures are just some of the complaints from a family living in a unit at the Retreat at Mesa Hills apartment complex in west El Paso. Michelle Rodriguez,...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue Team pulled a body out of the water in Socorro Friday night. U.S. Border Patrol reported a person was in the water near the Jonathan Rogers Water Treatment plant at the 10000 block of Southside Road, according to the El Paso Fire Department.
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-10 west at Raynolds Friday morning. All lanes on I-10 west have since reopened. Officials said the person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Officials said the crash involves one vehicle...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officials have identified the man who died in a fiery crash in east El Paso in April. The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 57-year-old Raymond Barron on Thursday. The crash happened on I-10 east at Hawkins on April 10. Two...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Triple digits soaring all across the Borderland didn’t stop some people from enjoying their Friday night in El Paso. KFOX14 caught up with some El Pasoans who attended the second Alfresco! Fridays of the year at the Convention Center. “We’re here to see...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department assisted U.S. Border Patrol with rescuing a person stuck on top of the border fence Thursday, according to Enrique Dueñas, spokesperson for the fire department. The person was stuck near the fence near the Jonathan Rogers Water Treatment...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — As the triple-digit temperatures continue in El Paso, many of us have the luxury to stay indoors and out of the elements. “It’s just definitely really hot," said Daisy Gomez, who is visiting El Paso. However, not everyone is able to stay out...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to body recovery and a water rescue on Thursday, according to Enrique Dueñas, spokesperson for the fire department. A body of a male was pulled out from the Border Highway canal by the water rescue team, according...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Despite these hot temperatures, big events will still go on across the Borderland. That includes three El Paso Chihuahuas games that start Friday night and go through Sunday. To help beat the heat, you can bring your own clear, sealed water bottle and fill...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Extreme Weather Task Force is helping El Pasoans who are trying to stay cool amid the dangerously hot weather. The task force is giving away free fans and for one El Pasoan, it is making a significant difference. "I appreciate it, my family...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners Court adopted an order this week prohibiting the sale and use of some fireworks. The fireworks that are banned are classified as “skyrockets with sticks” or “missiles with fins,” commonly referred to as “sticks and fins."
Comments / 0