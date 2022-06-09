ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

Canandaigua boys lacrosse advances to state title game; Fairport falls short

By Carl Jones
 3 days ago

Class B State Semifinal

Canandaigua 5, West Genesee (III) 1

The Braves jumped out to a 3-0 lead and never looked as they advanced to the state title game for the first time since 2009. Canandaigua defeated Niskayuna in the 2009 state championship game 10-5.

The Braves held a 3-1 lead heading into the break and added two timely goals in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Sean Olvany led the way for the Braves with two goals. Jaxon Grant, Elliott Morgan, Braden Gioseffi, Nate Sheridan all had one goal a piece. Jack Faiola was stellar in goal collecting 11 saves in the contest.

Up next for Canandaigua is a showdown with Garden City out of the Long Island area on Saturday, June 11th at Hofstra University.

Class A State Semifinal

Baldwinsville (III) 13, Fairport 5

A second quarter explosion from Baldwinsville was too much for the Red Raiders to overcome as their season came to an end.

Fairport got off to a great start holding a 3-1 lead after the first quarter. But Baldwinsville would step on the gas from there scoring six unanswered goals in the second quarter. The Bees would end up outscoring the Red Raiders 6-2 in the second quarter.

Fairport ended their season holding a 17-4 record.

