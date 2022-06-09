Rodanthe bridge opening delayed for repairs

RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) — According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the opening of the Rodanthe ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge in Dare County is being delayed because pavement markings installed earlier this week do not meet state specifications for quality or reflectivity.

Flatiron Construction, the prime contractor on the project, consulted with N.C. DOT has elected to seek a new subcontractor to replace the substandard markings and re-stripe the bridge and the intersections.

Once a new subcontractor is selected, an accurate timeline of traffic patterns near the new bridge can be established.

Pavement markings will be the final step in the construction of the 2.4-mile bridge over the Pamlico Sound, which will bypass a section of North Carolina Highway 12 that is vulnerable to ocean overwash.

