Boise Police: Around 21 Pride flags missing from Harrison Boulevard

When it comes to Idaho drivers, we don’t have the best reputation. In fact, as a state, we have been named home to the rudest drivers in the country. Insurify Insights publishes an annual list of the “States With the Rudest Drivers” and when 2022’s list came out in March, Idaho found itself in the #1 spot. While putting together their list, Insurify took a look at which states had the highest percentage of violations for certain driving behaviors that they considered “rude.” These included failure to yield, failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing and hit-and-runs.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO