ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

New $828m Sydney stadium to open with NRL, Wallabies and Matildas games

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=415C69_0g56g00300
The new Sydney Football Stadium at Moore Park will open on 2 September with a feast of football.

The redeveloped Sydney Football Stadium will host a football festival over five days in its September opening.

Demolished in 2019, the $828m project will host its first match on Friday, 2 September with the NRL clash between the Sydney Roosters and South Sydney.

The following day the Wallabies will meet world champions South Africa and then the Matildas host Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold-medal winners Canada on Tuesday, 6 September in an international friendly.

The venue, which will be home to the Roosters, NSW Waratahs and Sydney FC, has a reduced capacity with all 42,500 seats under shelter as part of the rebuild.

Matildas’ veteran Kyah Simon said she was excited to test out the new turf with the stadium a host venue for the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023.

“It’s a beautiful world-class stadium in the heart of Sydney,” Simon said. “It’s an exciting time for women’s football, knowing that we’re playing a powerhouse Canadian team later on this year is huge.

“In the lead-up to the World Cup, the more games we can play in front of a home crowd, and hopefully a sell-out, we can build the hype.”

Rugby Australia CEO Andy Marinos said: “We are extremely excited to be able to host the first ever international event at the new Allianz Stadium.”

“To have the Wallabies taking on the world champion Springboks in front of over 40,000 supporters is going to be an amazing experience, and one I’m sure those in attendance will never forget.”

There will also be a free community open day on 28 August before the sport kicks off.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wallabies#Sydney Stadium#Nrl#Sydney Fc#Nsw Waratahs#The Fifa Women#Canadian#Springboks
The Guardian

Shazia Mirza: ‘When I was eight, my mother said, “You are ugly, and ugly girls can’t become actresses”’

B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher for over a decade before becoming a standup comedian in 2000. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
South Africa
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Justin Bieber cancels shows after half of face left paralysed by virus

Justin Bieber has cancelled a series of shows on his latest tour after a virus caused “full paralysis” on one side of his face. The Canadian popstar said he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome after a virus had damaged the nerves in his ear. He said he was suffering a “pretty serious” case in a video he posted to his Instagram page.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

If America fails to punish its insurrectionists, it could see a wave of domestic terror

The last time the United States failed to properly punish insurrectionists, they went on to form the Ku Klux Klan, unleash a reign of murderous domestic terrorism, and re-establish formal white supremacy in much of the country for more than 100 years. As the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack begins televised hearings this week, the lessons from the post-civil war period offer an ominous warning for this moment and where we go from here.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Paapa Essiedu on grief, doubt and fury at Boris Johnson: ‘Bigotry is the backbone of his character’

Paapa Essiedu greets me at his local caff in London. He has a cold drink in his hand, and a bag featuring Basquiat-style daubings hangs over one shoulder. Essiedu is wearing huge shades, black nail varnish, a designer T-shirt that translates Jamaican patois into the Queen’s English, an open shirt and the coolest two-tone raincoat you’ve ever seen. He seems eye-poppingly confident.
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

310K+
Followers
77K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy