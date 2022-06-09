Diamondbacks vs. Reds odds, prediction, line: 2022 MLB picks, Thursday, June 9 best bets from proven model

Six of the eight horses in the 2022 Belmont Stakes field have odds of 10-1 or shorter, leaving two true long shots. They are Skippylongstocking and Golden Glider, who are both listed at 20-1. Skippylongstocking has had a very active season with 10 races already as a three-year-old, and his best race was a third-place finish in the Wood Memorial. Golden Glider is coming off a runner-up at the Peter Pan Stakes, but is either long shot worth taking a chance on in Belmont Stakes 2022 bets? The 154th running of the race will take place on Saturday from Belmont Park. We the People, who beat Golden Glider at the Peter Pan, is the 2-1 favorite in the Belmont Stakes 2022. Other 2022 Belmont Stakes contenders include Mo Donegal (5-2) and Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike (7-2). Before making any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is saying.

