GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A three-day horse show in Grand Island featured a unique breed, distinguished by their signature coloration and markings. The Appaloosa horse was first bred and raised by the Nez Perce Indians in the Idaho and Montana regions. An Appaloosa typically has modeling, or markings, around the nose and eyes, and are white towards their back end with spots. They are often considered a versatile breed and used for many different things.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO