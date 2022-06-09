City allows bars, restaurants to expand alcohol service during Avs games
3 days ago
DENVER — As the Colorado Avalanche make a run to win the Stanley Cup – the city and county of Denver want to make sure bars and restaurants have the room to expand their service to fans who want to watch the game. The City and County...
DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver is helping out businesses that are still struggling through the pandemic. The city is also getting into the Colorado Avalanche spirit as the team advances to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001.
Denver is allowing a temporary waiver for its 30-day rule for “Temporary Modification of the Premises” application. That means the city will allow bars and restaurants to expand where they can legally serve alcohol and drinks.
That’s just in time for Colorado Avalanche watch parties as they head to the Stanley Cup Final.
DENVER — The Mile High City is hotter than ever. Denver officially reached 100 degrees on Saturday, tying the previous record set in 2013. It was the first 100-degree day of the year and tied the earliest 100 degree day on record in Denver, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
