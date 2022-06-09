ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

City allows bars, restaurants to expand alcohol service during Avs games

9NEWS
9NEWS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DENVER — As the Colorado Avalanche make a run to win the Stanley Cup – the city and county of Denver want to make sure bars and restaurants have the room to expand their service to fans who want to watch the game. The City and County...

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Westword

Declining Marijuana Sales Forces All Buddy Boy Dispensaries to Close

Buddy Boy, a chain of seven dispensaries in Denver founded in 2014, will close on June 17. Reports of Buddy Boy's imminent end began circling on social media on June 9, as management told employees that all seven stores would close. Owner John Fritzel confirmed the move to Westword, noting...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Issues Temporary Waiver For Restaurants To Serve Alcohol During Stanley Cup Final

DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver is helping out businesses that are still struggling through the pandemic. The city is also getting into the Colorado Avalanche spirit as the team advances to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001. (HOANG DINH NAM/AFP/Getty Images) Denver is allowing a temporary waiver for its 30-day rule for “Temporary Modification of the Premises” application. That means the city will allow bars and restaurants to expand where they can legally serve alcohol and drinks. That’s just in time for Colorado Avalanche watch parties as they head to the Stanley Cup Final.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Colorado Avalanche#Liquor#Food Drink#Avs Games#The Stanley Cup Final
99.9 The Point

This Denver Restaurant Located in a Former Mortuary is to Die For

There are approximately 12,000 restaurants throughout Colorado, all offering unique menus and delicious dishes. Denver alone is a foodie's paradise - one could spend weeks upon weeks eating at different restaurants around town. One restaurant in the Mile High City, known as Linger, is particularly to die for. Formerly Olinger...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Is Colorado's housing market over the peak?

The sudden rise in mortgage rates has homebuyers and potential sellers asking their real estate agents whether Colorado’s red-hot market is cooling off. And while agents aren’t seeing anything dire on the horizon, they do perceive things have changed, and that the peak of the market may have passed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
99.9 The Point

This “Famous” Colorado Ice Cream Shop Is A Tradition You Have To Try

Summer in Colorado means we're going to start to see some pretty warm temps outside. That's why you have to try this local Colorado Ice cream gem to cool down. Summer means a lot of things. No school, vacations, longer days, swimming pools, and maybe the best part, extra ice cream shop visits. When I was younger we'd always take trips to the local Dolly Maddison Ice Cream Shop and I'd get a rootbeer shake or an ice cream cone the size of my head. Sadly, all of the Dolly Maddison's, including the one just down from the radio station on Main Street in Windsor, closed their doors. There are still some amazing locally owned and operated ice cream shops around Colorado including one famous hidden gem down in Denver.
9NEWS

Denver hits 100 degrees for 1st time in 2022

DENVER — The Mile High City is hotter than ever. Denver officially reached 100 degrees on Saturday, tying the previous record set in 2013. It was the first 100-degree day of the year and tied the earliest 100 degree day on record in Denver, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Buc-ee's holds groundbreaking for new Colorado travel center

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. — The Buc-ee's beaver is headed to the Rocky Mountain region. Country store and gas station chain Buc-ee's held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for its first location in Colorado. The Texas-based company is set to begin construction on the new location north of the Denver metro area,...
JOHNSTOWN, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Company Changing The Way Rocket Engines Are Made

BERTHOUD, Colo. (CBS4) – When you think of building rocket engines it would be easy to think of teams of scientists laboring over something as big as a school bus. In Berthoud, Colorado they are building small reusable rocket engines quicker than anybody thought possible. (credit: CBS) “Rockets really prior to 2010 had been decades-old programs that were either retrofitted or modified,” said Founder & CEO of Ursa Major Tech Joe Laurienti. He says these days more and more companies and organizations need to get to space quickly and inexpensively. So, Laurienti built his company to meet that need. “We built a business plan...
BERTHOUD, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy