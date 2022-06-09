ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Looking back at Saint Francis shooting, one week later

By John Asebes, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — One week later and the Tulsa Community is still standing with Saint Francis.

Saint Francis asked Tulsa to observe a moment of silence at 4:52 p.m., the exact time the calls went out seven days ago.

It took only a few minutes for the call to come out before police found the gunman dead, four victims and survivors nearby.

Since the mass shooting there have been vigils, community gatherings and the funerals are set to begin this week.

Today many restaurants like Claud’s hamburgers lit their signs and building pink.

Other organizations like the Oklahoma Blood Institute held a moment of silence.

