The minimum age at which people can buy a tobacco product in England should be raised by a year annually until the point where no-one can buy them, a review has recommended.The legal age of sale should rise from 18, at which it currently stands, the independent review by Dr Javed Khan said.Among the 15 recommended interventions, Dr Khan said there should be an extra £125 million per year invested in smoke-free policies, with a further £70 million per year ringfenced for stop smoking services.To truly achieve a smoke-free society in our great country, we need to commit to making...

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO