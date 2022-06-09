ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

New vaccine may be option for troops with religious concerns

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — A COVID-19 vaccine that could soon win federal authorization may offer a boost for the U.S. military: an opportunity to get shots into some of the thousands of service members who have refused other coronavirus vaccines for religious reasons. At least 175 active duty and...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Concern grows as two new Omicron sub-variants spread across US

Two new sub-variants of Omicron are spreading throughout the US, leaving experts concerned about their transmissibility amid America’s ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published on Tuesday, sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 now account for almost 13% of all new Covid-19 cases in the US between 29 May and 4 June, making up 5.4% and 7.6% of cases, respectively.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Give the CDC Back Its Power to Issue Mandates

On January 29, 2021, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) required everyone to wear a mask on mass transit, including airports and planes. That ended abruptly two months ago, when a federal judge in Florida struck down CDC’s mask mandate. The ruling was politically divisive, sparking criticism from...
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Health Worker Vaccine Rule Case Poised to Go Back to Lower Court

The Fifth Circuit signaled it will vacate and send back a lower court decision to block the Biden administration’s health worker vaccine mandate across the country after the US Supreme Court allowed the rule to take effect. “We’re going to remand, no question about that. On a preliminary injunction,...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Covid 19 Vaccine#Hepatitis B#Johnson Johnson
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sounds The Alarm About China

Elon Musk knows he has become the most influential chief executive officer in the world. With this new power, he now uses his Twitter account, which has more than 96.8 million followers, to share the issues that interest and concern him. The billionaire entrepreneur sees no limit to the subjects...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Salon

Abortion opponents take risks by dropping exceptions for rape, incest, and the mother’s life

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. If it seems as though the anti-abortion movement has gotten more extreme in recent months, that's because it has. But it's not the first time — positions taken by both sides of the abortion debate have ebbed and flowed repeatedly in the 49 years since the Supreme Court declared abortion a constitutional right.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Deadline

BA.5 Omicron Is Winning The Covid Variant Battle In The U.S., Especially In The Southwest

Click here to read the full article. The BA.5 Omicron variant, first identified in South Africa on February 26, now seems to have an edge in the competition for dominance across the United States. Three Covid variants are currently on the rise as the country experiences a summer surge in cases. All are members of the Omicron family. While BA.5 still only accounts for 7.6% of cases in the country, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today it is clearly making bigger week-by-week gains than any other variant. Similar trends have repeatedly led to other...
Defense One

House Bill Would Allow Military to Perform, Fund Abortions

More than 80 Democratic lawmakers introduced a bill on Friday that would allow military medical facilities to perform and pay for abortions for service members and dependents, even if Roe v. Wade is overturned. The Military Access to Reproductive Care and Health, or MARCH, for Military Servicemembers Act would ensure...
Center for Public Integrity

When pregnancy loss becomes a crime

With the U.S. Supreme Court likely to overturn Roe v. Wade in the coming months, reproductive rights will be determined by individual states, and the scope goes beyond abortion. For more than a decade, some states have sharply increased criminal investigations of pregnancy loss, including miscarriages, stillbirths and self-induced abortions.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Atlantic

What Alito Doesn’t Understand About Pregnancy

When I train medical students, I emphasize that almost nobody is more acutely aware of time than an obstetrician is. Whenever doctors in my field are briefed about a new patient, the first question we ask is: “How many weeks?” The answer affects everything. A pregnant patient diagnosed with high blood pressure at 12 weeks is usually suffering from chronic hypertension, a condition not immediately dangerous to her. At 37 weeks, a similar blood-pressure reading signals preeclampsia, a direct risk to the patient and her fetus. A patient whose water breaks the week before her due date, at 39 weeks, is probably going to have a healthy baby; someone in the same situation at 20 weeks faces a terrifying ordeal that will probably end in infection and pregnancy loss. The dangers that a patient faces, the treatment options we can consider, the risks she may be willing to take—all of these evolve over the nine months of a pregnancy. The only people who understand this better than obstetricians do are our pregnant patients themselves, who count every passing moment in their bodies.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Government considers ‘radical’ measures to tackle smoking

Health officials are considering “radical ways” to reduce the number of smokers in England, Sajid Javid has said.But the Health Secretary would not be drawn on whether or not the Javed Khan review on smoking would recommend that the legal smoking age should be raised to 21.Mr Javid said that he did not want to pre-empt the review by the former chief executive of Barnardo’s, which is expected to be published on Thursday.It’s #WorldNoTobaccoDay. Stopping smoking is one of the best things you will ever do for your health. If you’re pregnant, or close to someone who is, now is...
HEALTH
Phys.org

Common drug-resistant superbug develops fast resistance to 'last resort' antibiotic

A study published today in Cell Reports reveals how populations of a bacterium called Pseudomonas respond to being treated with Colistin, a "last resort" antibiotic for patients who have developed multi-drug resistant infections. Antibiotics play a key role in human health by helping to combat bacterial infection, but bacteria can...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy