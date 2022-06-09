ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Today in History: June 9, Burger confirmed as chief justice

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Today in History

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 9, 2004, the body of Ronald Reagan arrived in Washington to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda before the 40th president’s funeral.

On this date:

In 1732, James Oglethorpe received a charter from Britain’s King George II to found the colony of Georgia.

In 1870, author Charles Dickens died in Gad’s Hill Place, England.

In 1915, guitarist, songwriter and inventor Les Paul was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

In 1940, during World War II, Norway decided to surrender to the Nazis, effective at midnight.

In 1954, during the Senate Army-McCarthy hearings, Army special counsel Joseph N. Welch berated Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., asking: “Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”

In 1969, the Senate confirmed Warren Burger to be the new chief justice of the United States, succeeding Earl Warren.

In 1972, heavy rains triggered record flooding in the Black Hills of South Dakota; the resulting disaster left at least 238 people dead and $164 million in damage.

In 1978, leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints struck down a 148-year-old policy of excluding black men from the Mormon priesthood.

In 1983, Britain’s Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, won a decisive election victory.

In 1986, the Rogers Commission released its report on the Challenger disaster, criticizing NASA and rocket-builder Morton Thiokol for management problems leading to the explosion that claimed the lives of seven astronauts.

In 1993, the science-fiction film “Jurassic Park,” directed by Steven Spielberg, had its world premiere in Washington, D.C.

In 2020, hundreds of mourners packed a Houston church for the funeral of George Floyd, a Black man whose death during a Minneapolis arrest inspired a worldwide reckoning over racial injustice.

Ten years ago: Spain became the fourth and largest country to ask Europe to rescue its failing banks (however, the bailout was averted). Maria Sharapova (shah-rah-POH’-vah) won the French Open, defeating Sara Errani 6-3, 6-2 to complete the career Grand Slam.

Five years ago: Punching back a day after his fired FBI director’s damaging testimony, President Donald Trump accused James Comey of lying to Congress and said he was “100 percent” willing to testify under oath about their conversations. Actor Adam West, TV’s “Batman,” died in Los Angeles at age 88.

One year ago: The sponsor of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline said it was pulling the plug on the contentious project after Canadian officials failed to persuade the Biden administration to reverse its cancellation of the company’s permit; the partially built line was intended to transport crude from the oil sand fields of western Canada to Nebraska. The White House dropped executive orders from the Trump era that were intended to ban the popular apps TikTok and WeChat; officials said there would be a new review aimed at identifying national security risks with software applications tied to China.

Today’s Birthdays: Media analyst Marvin Kalb is 92. Sports commentator Dick Vitale is 83. Author Letty Cottin Pogrebin is 83. Rock musician Mick Box (Uriah Heep) is 75. Retired MLB All-Star Dave Parker is 71. Film composer James Newton Howard is 71. Mystery author Patricia Cornwell is 66. Actor Michael J. Fox is 61. Writer-producer Aaron Sorkin is 61. Actor Johnny Depp is 59. Actor Gloria Reuben is 58. Gospel singer-actress Tamela Mann is 56. Rock musician Dean Felber (Hootie & the Blowfish) is 55. Rock musician Dean Dinning is 55. Musician Ed Simons is 52. Actor Keesha Sharp is 49. Bluegrass singer-musician Jamie Dailey (Dailey & Vincent) is 47. Actor Michaela Conlin is 44. Actor Natalie Portman is 41. Actor Mae Whitman is 34. Actor Lucien Laviscount is 30.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What time is the Jan 6 hearing Monday and what to expect

The second public hearing of the January 6 committee is set for Monday morning, following an explosive opening prime time event hosted by the panel on Thursday.With more than 20 million people watching the committee’s first presentation, the audience size is expected to drop for Monday’s event, mainly due to its 10am ET start time. But the revelations about the efforts of ex-President Donald Trump’s team to overturn the 2020 election are expected to continue, while more footage of the attack itself is released as well.Monday’s hearing is expected to focus on the former president’s efforts to sow distrust...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Les Paul
Person
George Floyd
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Lucien Laviscount
Person
Earl Warren
Person
James Oglethorpe
Person
Charles Dickens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Today#Birthdays#Apps#Burger Confirmed#Hill Place#Nazis#The Senate Army Mccarthy#Senate#Mormon#Conservatives#The Rogers Commission
The Associated Press

Palin nabs early lead in Alaska US House special primary

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leads in early results from Saturday’s special primary for the state’s only U.S. House seat, as voters whittled down the list of 48 candidates running for the position that was held for 49 years by the late U.S. Rep. Don Young.
The Independent

Stampede as agitator shouting about gun storms stage during DC March for Our Lives rally

An agitator who tried to storm the stage at the March for Our Lives in Washington DC on Saturday shouting “I am the gun” sparked a near-stampede as hundreds of protesters fled in panic. The unidentified man attempted to break through a security cordon during a moment of silence and appeared to throw an object, while shouting: “I am the gun I am using! I am not shooting a school”.The incident sent a wave of terror through the crowd, with footage showing hundreds of attendees running away from the stage.The speaker at the time, Erica Ford of the New...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Army
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Best U.S. City For Retirees

By 2030, every Baby Boomer will be over 65, according to the US. Census. This portion of the population now totals 73 million people. Census experts added: “Older adults are projected to outnumber children under age 18 for the first time in U.S. history by 2034, according to Census Bureau projections.” Among the decisions many […]
POLITICS
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 6:02 a.m. EDT

Ukraine’s leader says his troops keep defying predictions. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said no one knows how long the war in his country will last but that Ukrainian forces are defying expectations by preventing Russian troops from overrunning eastern Ukraine, where the fighting has been fiercest for weeks. In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said he was proud of the Ukrainian defenders managing to hold back the Russian advance in the Donbas region, which borders Russia and where Moscow-backed separatists have controlled much of the territory for eight years. “Remember how in Russia, in the beginning of May, they hoped to seize all of the Donbas?” the president said late Saturday.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

939K+
Followers
455K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy