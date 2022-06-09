Prep Softball: Beckley’s Bird and Smallwood, East’s Ervin and Glover earn Class AAA All-State Honors

HUNTINGTON – In the 2022 season, Lincoln County’s lineup was one that the opposition tried to avoid as much as possible.

That was especially the case for slugger Josie Bird, who led the state in home runs in 2021 and was as big of a threat in 2022.

This season, Bird’s biggest impact was not always felt at the plate as teams elected to pitch around her, which opened the way for other players to contribute as well.

Still, Bird managed to find ways to hamper the opposition’s game plans – even if it meant stepping into the box and immediately walking to first base, which happened 12 times in the postseason alone.

Those intentional walks did not deter Bird, however, as she remained committed to helping her team as best as possible.

“I can’t control what other teams do – whether they pitch to me or not,” Bird said. “If they do, great. I’m going to try to do my job for my team. If they put me on, that just gives my teammates a baserunner on, which puts pressure on, too.”

When Bird was able to keep the bat in her hands, she showed her abilities well, finishing the season with a .488 average with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs to go with 29 walks – 21 of which were intentional.

Those numbers and her impact on the game were enough to make her the Class AAA All-State captain, as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

“Josie really changes a game up with her abilities,” Lincoln County head coach Tommy Barrett said. “Teams really have to gameplan for her bat. When teams first started walking her, she struggled with it a bit, but she really found a rhythm as the year went on. When she’s at the plate, there’s no doubt that she’s the most dangerous player on the field.”

Bird helped Lincoln County to a 24-6 record and a berth in the Class AAA Tournament.

The Panthers joined St. Albans in having three nominations on the first team with Bird being joined by infielder Haleigh Adkins (.475, 7 HRs, 25 RBI, 46 runs) and utility player Ryleigh Shull (.406, 8 HR, 35 RBI; 16-3, 2.76 ERA).

St. Albans’ three nominations were pitcher Tayven Stephenson (16-5, 1.32 ERA, 187 K), infielder Sydney Young (.479, 9 HR, 33 RBIs) and utility player Punkie Harper (.476, 13 HR, 41 RBI).

Class AAA state runner-up John Marshall led three teams with multiple first-team nominations as pitcher Kadence Pettit (0.98 ERA, 187 Ks) and infielder Ava Blake (.469, 7 HR, 31 RBI) both represented the Monarchs.

Cabell Midland and Spring Valley also had two players make the first-team.

Both the Knights’ selections were utility players with Quinn Ballengee and Jess Terry each earning the nod. Ballengee hit .500 on the season with 11 home runs and 28 RBIs while also stealing 15 bases out of the leadoff spot. She also was a key pitcher in the Cabell Midland rotation, along with Terry, who sported a .366 average at the plate while going 16-3 in the circle with a 1.94 ERA and 112 strikeouts.

Spring Valley outfielder Jenna Christopher and pitcher Madison Pitts were also named as first-teamers. Christopher hit .434 on the year and had 26 steals while Pitts had 15 wins in the circle and a 2.02 ERA.

State champion Jefferson was represented by infielder Lacie Lewis, who notched a key two-out hit in the seventh inning of the state tourney opener against John Marshall to force extra innings and help the Cougars stay in the winner’s bracket.

Joining Lewis and Blake on the infield are Hurricane’s Alivia Meeks and Woodrow Wilson’s Kayla Byrd.

Washington’s Maddy Ruffner (0.93 ERA, 180 Ks) and University’s Autumn Stemple (12-6, 0.95 ERA, 219 Ks) were also named to the first team as pitchers while South Charleston’s Hallie Dinklocker (.438 avg., 15 SB) rounded out the outfield.

The second-team captain was Morgantown senior Breonna Marietta.

First team

P – Tayven Stephenson, St. Albans, Jr.

P – Kadence Pettit, John Marshall, Jr.

P – Maddy Ruffner, Washington, Jr.

P – Madison Pitts, Spring Valley, So.

P – Autumn Stemple, University, So.

IF – Sydney Young, St. Albans, So.

IF – Haleigh Adkins, Lincoln County, Jr.

IF – Lacie Lewis, Jefferson, Sr.

IF – Alivia Meeks, Hurricane, Sr.

IF – Ava Blake, John Marshall, So.

IF – Kayla Byrd, Woodrow Wilson, Sr.

OF – Hallie Dinklocker, South Charleston, Sr.

OF – Jenna Christopher, Spring Valley, Sr.

C – Josie Bird, Lincoln County, So. (captain)

UTIL – Ryleigh Shull, Lincoln County, So.

UTIL – Punkie Harper, St. Albans, Fr.

UTIL – Quinnlyn Ballengee, Cabell Midland, So.

UTIL – Jess Terry, Cabell Midland, Sr.

Second team

P – Reagan Boggess, Hurricane, Sr.

P – Aubrey Smallwood, Woodrow Wilson, Fr.

P – Rebecca Munslow, Jefferson, Fr.

P – Ana Jimenez, George Washington, Sr.

IF – Cassidy Cummings, Ripley, Jr.

IF – Breonna Marietta, Morgantown, Sr. (captain)

IF – Alex Anderson, Hurricane, Fr.

IF – Landry Bone, Brooke, Jr.

IF – Sydney Turner, Spring Valley, Fr.

IF – Emma Pauley, Riverside, Sr.

OF – Aubrey Glover, Greenbrier East, Sr.

OF – Kensy Thomas, George Washington, Jr.

C – Camden Noland, Washington, Sr.

UTIL – Meghan Stump, Lincoln County, Jr.

UTIL – Josi Ervin, Greenbrier East, Jr.

UTIL – Brooklyn Osburn, Spring Valley, Jr.

UTIL – Kisten Roberts, Parkersburg, Sr.

UTIL – Jaden Conrad, St. Albans, Sr.

Honorable Mentions

Jayla Bias-Smith, Huntington; Jenna Dorsey, Cabell Midland; Caelin Marcum, Huntington; Emma Sowder, Spring Valley; Lexi Black, Huntington; Becca Pennington, Lincoln County; Lexi Scarbery; Madison Moon, Hurricane; Alexis Adkins, George Washington; Nadia Davis, Capital; Kiersten Lacy, St. Albans; Taylor Lamp, Parkersburg South; Madison Marks, Parkersburg; McKenna Hall, Ripley; Becca Beatty, Parkersburg South; Kaitlyn Swisher, Ripley; Kassidy Trimble, Parkersburg South; Brittany Cenate, Washington; Shelby McDaniels, Buckhannon-Upshur; Maci Cook, Bridgeport; Rachel Mason, Bridgeport; MaKenna Smith, Bridgeport; Brooke Davis, Greenbrier East; Emily Cole, Spring Mills; Breanna Collins, Hedgesville; Ava Mullins, Beckley; Emma Johnson, Princeton; Brooklyn Robinson, Buckhannon-Upshur; Sophia Adkins, John Marshall; Peyton Tucker, John Marshall