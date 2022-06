The Philadelphia Museum of Art named Sasha Suda, current director of the National Gallery of Canada, as its director and CEO on June 7. Suda will replace Timothy Rub, who announced that he would be stepping down as the museum’s leader in July 202, having served in the position for 13 years. As director, he oversaw the completion of a $233 million dollar reinvigoration project for the museum. Rub was previously criticized for his handling of a former museum manager who faced sexual harassment allegations.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO