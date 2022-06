Rain clouds dried up as people lined the streets of Northeast Portland, there for the long-awaited return of the city’s Grand Floral Parade. The marquee event of the Portland Rose Festival, the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade was back for the first time since 2019 – though it looked different this year, with a scaled-back route that stuck to the east side of the Willamette River. It was the first time since 1948 that the parade didn’t go downtown.

