Golden State Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green has a ton of experience playing against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a lot on the line. For four straight seasons, the Warriors and Cavs battled it out in the NBA Finals, with their last matchup coming in 2018. Now, the Warriors are facing the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. The Celtics are believed to have one of the most unforgiving and belligerent fan bases in the league, but Green seems to think that Cavs fans bring even more heat.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO