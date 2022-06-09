Coldplay in Philadelphia: Fans enjoy first live concert at Lincoln Financial Field since pandemic

The return of concerts after nearly two years at Lincoln Financial Field happened on a picture-perfect evening Wednesday.

Coldplay was in town and the tailgates were in full effect.

"All of my friends were like, 'Who would be the one band that you would want to see when the world opens up again?' My response was Coldplay," said Daria Rose of Broomall.

Action News met all kinds of people taking advantage of the moment, like Erin Conway from Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania.

It was her birthday, and her kids made it even more special by tagging along.

"It's the best night ever! I love it. It's awesome!" said Erin Conway of Drexel Hill.

For so many in attendance, Coldplay had been on their bucket list.

"I love Coldplay. I've been wanting to go for years," said Chris Lewis of Pitman, New Jersey.

The show started off with fireworks, literally, and the band kicked things off with their new single "Higher Power."

At one point during the performance, the band's lead vocalist Chris Martin played his rendition of the Eagles Fight Song.

The crowd joined him in an E-A-G-L-E-S chant!

Action News sports reporter Jamie Apody was among those in attendance.

The show also featured glowing wristbands and a world-class light and laser show.

For repeat Coldplay attendees, they said beforehand there's nothing like it.

"The best part of their concerts are the bracelets they give you and the whole stadium lights up," said Laurie Rogers of Havertown, Pa.