ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Coldplay in Philadelphia: Fans enjoy first live concert at Lincoln Financial Field since pandemic

By Bob Brooks
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E2dga_0g56WJOf00

The return of concerts after nearly two years at Lincoln Financial Field happened on a picture-perfect evening Wednesday.

Coldplay was in town and the tailgates were in full effect.

"All of my friends were like, 'Who would be the one band that you would want to see when the world opens up again?' My response was Coldplay," said Daria Rose of Broomall.

Action News met all kinds of people taking advantage of the moment, like Erin Conway from Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania.

It was her birthday, and her kids made it even more special by tagging along.

"It's the best night ever! I love it. It's awesome!" said Erin Conway of Drexel Hill.

For so many in attendance, Coldplay had been on their bucket list.

"I love Coldplay. I've been wanting to go for years," said Chris Lewis of Pitman, New Jersey.

The show started off with fireworks, literally, and the band kicked things off with their new single "Higher Power."

At one point during the performance, the band's lead vocalist Chris Martin played his rendition of the Eagles Fight Song.

"All of my friends were like, 'Who would be the one band that you would want to see when the world opens up again?' My response was Coldplay," said Daria Rose of Broomall.

The crowd joined him in an E-A-G-L-E-S chant!

Action News sports reporter Jamie Apody was among those in attendance.

The show also featured glowing wristbands and a world-class light and laser show.

For repeat Coldplay attendees, they said beforehand there's nothing like it.

"The best part of their concerts are the bracelets they give you and the whole stadium lights up," said Laurie Rogers of Havertown, Pa.

Comments / 2

Related
PhillyBite

The Best Philadelphia Hookup Spots to Get Some Action!

How about some pointers about arranging an intimate encounter that will be truly memorable? If you follow our advice, you’ll be fully prepared for adventures in the ‘the Athens of America.’ A good tip is never to make assumptions about the people you might bump into. This is a cosmopolitan city, so you are likely to come across all sorts of delectable local talent. Engage in affable conversation and be prepared for banter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, PA
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Drexel Hill, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Broomall, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Health
City
Havertown, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Pitman, PA
Phillymag.com

The Philadelphia Folk Festival Is Hanging On By a String

The venerable, star-launching music fest is gearing up for its 60th installment. Unless its organizers make some changes, and quickly, this could very well be its last dance. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Pinch me....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
globalmunchkins.com

15 Fantastic Things to do in Philadelphia with Kids!

Come explore the City of Brotherly Love! Whether it’s summer vacation, a road trip from D.C., school night, winter holiday, or a weekend getaway, there is always a unique adventure to embark on! Overall, Philadelphia is a very easy city to travel around – either it be using public transportation, driving, or on foot! And, if you start early enough in the morning, visiting multiple neighborhoods and tackling multiple of these “phantastic” events can definitely be in the cards! Check out our list of things to do in Philadelphia with kids below!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Financial Field#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Pandemic#Performing#Action News
PhillyBite

The Best Chicken Soup in Philadelphia

The best chicken soup in Philadelphia isn't just about the cream. Philadelphia is an incredibly rich soup city, and the flavors here convey diversity and warmth in a comforting and delicious way. Soups are powerful and flavorful, and they can tell a story. They can transport you to faraway lands or even personal histories. Here are some of the best Philadelphia soups to get you started:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC Philadelphia

CHOP Falls in Rankings of Top Children's Hospitals After 3 Years as No. 2

After being ranked as the second-best pediatric hospital in the country for three consecutive years, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia fell to No. 4 in U.S. News and World Report's most recent rankings, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported. The nation's oldest pediatric hospital still holds the top spot in the Mid-Atlantic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cosmosphilly.com

Charming and Authentic Cuisine, Evangelismos Greek Food Festival

Philadelphia, PA – If you’re longing for Greece’s flavors because they are so authentic, this is the place to go. It’s the Evangelismos Greek food festival in Northeast Philadelphia, and it’s happening through the weekend. The Greek food is straight out of kitchens at this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
97K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy