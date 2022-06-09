ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics outmuscle Warriors to take 2-1 Finals lead

By Rory Carroll
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
Jun 8, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) reacts after guard Jaylen Brown (7) blocks a shot by the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter during game three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

June 8 (Reuters) - Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart combined for 77 points as the Boston Celtics beat the Golden State Warriors 116-100 to take a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

Brown scored 17 points in the first quarter and the Celtics shot 57% from the floor in the first half to go into the halftime break up by 12.

The Warriors came out firing in the third quarter and briefly took the lead on a three-pointer by Stephen Curry, who had a game high 31 points.

But the Celtics used their superior size to dominate the glass while their smothering defense led to 16 Golden State turnovers.

"I wanted to impose my will on the game and be aggressive," said Tatum, who finished with 26 points and nine assists.

"Whether I miss shots or not, I'm going to keep playing. My team mates believe in me to make the right play to get the best shot. All that matters is that we got the win."

The Warriors, who suffered a fourth quarter collapse in Game One before responding with a blowout win in Game Two, struggled to match Boston's physicality throughout.

One positive sign for the Warriors was that Klay Thompson, who had poor shooting performances in the first two games of the series, came alive on Wednesday, scoring 25 points.

But the Warriors had no answer to Boston center Robert Williams, who grabbed 10 rebounds and helped the Celtics outscore the Warriors 52-26 in the paint.

"He's a presence at the rim at both ends," Tatum said of Williams.

"He's one of the best shot contesters in the league, and you've got to respect him at the rim as a lob threat. He puts so much pressure on the defense just by being out there."

Tatum said the Celtics must keep their guard up against the experienced Warriors, who are appearing in their sixth Finals in eight years.

"We're going to watch film, build off this, and get ready for the next one because we know they are going to come out extra aggressive and more prepared," he said.

The Celtics are now two wins away from a record 18th NBA Championship, with Game Four set for Friday in Boston.

Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

