Artist Reception at Las Olas Capital Arts

Saturday, June 11, 8am-11am – The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, 321 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale. The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach and Spa invites hotel guests and local wellness fans to celebrate Global Wellness Day (GWD) with a carefully curated program of exercise and education. Supporters are encouraged to show up in bright pink and embrace the GWD theme: #ThinkMagenta — a reminder to us all that living well begins in the mind; that no matter what is happening and despite any negativity in the world, we can always find a way to choose joy. There will be opportunities to move via yoga, partake in a beachside spin class and attend discussions on mental and physical health, as well as enjoy relaxation stations, product sampling and skincare demonstrations.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO