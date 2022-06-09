ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artist Reception at Las Olas Capital Arts

Thursday, June 9, 6pm-9pm – Las Olas Capital Arts, 888 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale. Jodi Jeffreys-Tanner, Founder and Curator...

Sheroes of the Ocean by ARTSail

Sunday, June 12, 5pm-9pm – W South Beach – The Great Room, 2201 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach. ARTSail Residency and Research Initiative hosts an evening of inspiration beginning with “Sheroes of the Ocean”. Moderated by Ombretta Agró Andruff of ARTSail, “Sheroes of the Ocean” is an informal conversation with five influential Ocean Warriors representing some of the most engaging non-profits that span the fields of conservation, education and the visual arts. The inspirational panel will be followed by a cocktail reception and 90-minute screening program of ocean focused films, organized in collaboration with the San Francisco-based International Ocean Film Festival.
World Ocean Day 2022

Saturday, June 11, 8:30am-3pm – B Ocean Resort Fort Lauderdale, 1140 Seabreeze Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale community is invited to get together and keep our beaches clean! World Oceans Month 2nd Anniversary Beach Cleanup & B Ocean Resort Sustainable Bash hosted at B Ocean Resort! This is an eco-event partnership with FRASER, YO Synergy, The B Ocean Resort, and MMX, Twenty6North Productions and local ocean allies for an upcoming Beach Bash in support of Broward County Sea Turtle Protection Program preserving sea turtle habitats as we move into hatchling season.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Oakland Park Summer Nights Concert Series

Friday, June 10, 6pm-10pm – Jaco Pastorius Park, 4000 North Dixie Highway, Oakland Park. Join your friends and neighbors this summer at the Jaco Pastorius Park and enjoy Summer Nights Concert Series all summer long! Summer Nights – Oakland Park Pride is a free, family-friendly event celebrating the LGBTQ+ as an integral part of our community. The event will be a dance party with food trucks, cash bars, live entertainment and kids’ activities.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Global Wellness Day 2022

Saturday, June 11, 8am-11am – The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, 321 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale. The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach and Spa invites hotel guests and local wellness fans to celebrate Global Wellness Day (GWD) with a carefully curated program of exercise and education. Supporters are encouraged to show up in bright pink and embrace the GWD theme: #ThinkMagenta — a reminder to us all that living well begins in the mind; that no matter what is happening and despite any negativity in the world, we can always find a way to choose joy. There will be opportunities to move via yoga, partake in a beachside spin class and attend discussions on mental and physical health, as well as enjoy relaxation stations, product sampling and skincare demonstrations.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
ELEVATE: Family Health & Wellness Day

Sunday, June 12, 10am-4pm – Las Olas Oceanside Park, 3000 E. Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale. The City of Fort Lauderdale Parks & Recreation Department, in partnership with LO/OP FIT and partner FLIPANY, invites our community and community partners to join us for the inaugural ELEVATE Family Health & Wellness Day on Sunday, June 12, at Las Olas Oceanside Park.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

