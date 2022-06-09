Venice Magazine’s 8th Anniversary Cover Party

Sunday, June 12, 5pm-9pm – W South Beach – The Great Room, 2201 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach. ARTSail Residency and Research Initiative hosts an evening of inspiration beginning with “Sheroes of the Ocean”. Moderated by Ombretta Agró Andruff of ARTSail, “Sheroes of the Ocean” is an informal conversation with five influential Ocean Warriors representing some of the most engaging non-profits that span the fields of conservation, education and the visual arts. The inspirational panel will be followed by a cocktail reception and 90-minute screening program of ocean focused films, organized in collaboration with the San Francisco-based International Ocean Film Festival.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — "This is Falcon. It's a 100-year-old house," Sean Iglehart, who is the new managing partner at Falcon House, said. The Falcon House and Bar closed in Delray Beach in 2012, a venue where Iglehart worked as a barback years ago. "[The owners] hosted this infamous...
Last year, it was Mother’s Day. This year Memorial Day weekend marked the move back to the Hamptons — “officially” ending the season in Palm Beach. But those that extended their island stay exclaimed, “May and June are the best kept secrets in Palm Beach,” especially when you can “walk into your favorite restaurant and get a table without a reservation again.”
One of the fiercest challenges on “Top Chef,” the reality TV series that’s in its 19th season, is Restaurant Wars. That’s when two teams of chef contestants must create and run mock restaurants.
Within the past six months, northern Palm Beach County welcomed a kind of “Top Chef” Restaurant Wars of its own....
There are so many clear water beaches in Florida that are gorgeous to see and typically have a similar look. However, this natural wonderland will make you feel like you stepped off a plane in the Pacific Northwest. It's called Blowing Rocks Preserve and it's located off the coast of...
Friday, June 10, 6pm-10pm – Jaco Pastorius Park, 4000 North Dixie Highway, Oakland Park. Join your friends and neighbors this summer at the Jaco Pastorius Park and enjoy Summer Nights Concert Series all summer long! Summer Nights – Oakland Park Pride is a free, family-friendly event celebrating the LGBTQ+ as an integral part of our community. The event will be a dance party with food trucks, cash bars, live entertainment and kids’ activities.
This evening, the Ritz-Carlton Orlando was the scene of the official announcement of which restaurants would be included in the first-ever Michelin Guide in Florida — specifically the cities of Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. The world-renowned guide was established in Europe when the Michelin Tire Company published a series...
Keep updated with South Florida eating information:. Mamma Mia Bistro, which quietly opened in late May, is the primary U.S. eatery from Federica Priolo, who comes from a household of restaurateurs in Italy. “Mamma Mia is gonna be an Italian bistro, not a gourmand restaurant,” she says. “Right here, individuals can style the standard Italian recipes. However the signature goes to be 100% the handmade recent pasta that we’re positive Individuals will love.” True to its title, Mamma Mia can have Priolo’s mom, Lory, helming the kitchen. The restaurant opened in the identical area because the not too long ago shuttered Via Vai Italian Deli & Wine Bar (and earlier than that, Wolsen Caffe). 2043 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors; 754-261-5385; MammaMiaBistro.com.
Even the most passionate American rail enthusiast will concede that stateside train carriers have much to be desired compared to the hyper-modern, Tokyo-style bullet trains found in other parts of the world. But Florida's Brightline, a high-speed, inter-city train currently linking Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, may finally be the solution Americans have been waiting for.
Downtown Fort Lauderdale has been something of a pizza desert — especially curious as thousands of pie-eyed new residents have flooded Flagler Village — but that is about to change. Three distinctive new downtown pizza-serving restaurants are set to open within a half-mile of each other, each with a unique reason to be worth your attention. They are: Flagler Pizza & Pasta, in the bustling ...
Three oceanfront homes in Golden Beach, Fla., have sold for a combined $93 million in what has been marked as the largest residential sale in Miami-Dade County. At the time, only one of the homes had officially hit the market. But Phillip Ragon, the billionaire founder of the technology company...
Downtown Delray Beach keeps surging in popularity with dozens of trendy restaurants and bars. But city officials and police are grappling with a pair of growing complaints by Atlantic Avenue: the deafening sound from motorcycles loudly revving their engines and packs of riders speeding through nearby neighborhoods on dirt bikes and ATVs. That’s left the city looking for ways to combat the ...
Sunday, June 12, 10am-4pm – Las Olas Oceanside Park, 3000 E. Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale. The City of Fort Lauderdale Parks & Recreation Department, in partnership with LO/OP FIT and partner FLIPANY, invites our community and community partners to join us for the inaugural ELEVATE Family Health & Wellness Day on Sunday, June 12, at Las Olas Oceanside Park.
Palm Beach County is home to six of the Top 20 Best Private Courses according to Golfweek's 2022 state-by-state rankings. The list includes the number one private course in Florida, Juno Beach's exclusive Seminole Golf Club, which also ranks 12th in the nation on Golfweek's "Classic" category. It notes that the course was built prior to 1960.
The Bouck family landed a big catch during a trip earlier this week. Big kings, mahi and tuna have all moved in, so you need to go fishing. This is by far one of the best times to fish off our coast. Everything you see here was caught trolling from...
Rodent droppings under sugar and flour containers, a dead roach near the hot buffet, and live roaches crawling inside boxes of trash bags plagued two restaurants temporarily ordered shut last week by state inspectors. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. ...
The national average price of gas in the U.S. surpassed $5 per gallon this week for the first time ever, according to GasBuddy. Prices have surged in recent weeks as U.S. inventories have continued falling since the start of March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased demand entering the summer, GasBuddy reports. Also, the Russian war in Ukraine has had an affect, according to Gas Buddy.
Several weeks after Florida lawmakers enacted a bill requiring existing condominiums to undergo safety assessments to maintain their structural integrity, Central Florida condominium association members had many questions regarding how the new regulations would affect owners. “It all depends on how intrusive the inspection is, and how expensive it’s going...
