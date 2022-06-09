ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Hard Hats & High Heels 2022

By SoFlaNights.com
soflanights.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday June 9, 5:30pm-8:30pm – Rusty Pelican Miami, 3201 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne. Miami Habitat’s 7th Annual Hard Hats &...

soflanights.com

soflanights.com

Sheroes of the Ocean by ARTSail

Sunday, June 12, 5pm-9pm – W South Beach – The Great Room, 2201 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach. ARTSail Residency and Research Initiative hosts an evening of inspiration beginning with “Sheroes of the Ocean”. Moderated by Ombretta Agró Andruff of ARTSail, “Sheroes of the Ocean” is an informal conversation with five influential Ocean Warriors representing some of the most engaging non-profits that span the fields of conservation, education and the visual arts. The inspirational panel will be followed by a cocktail reception and 90-minute screening program of ocean focused films, organized in collaboration with the San Francisco-based International Ocean Film Festival.
tripsavvy.com

I Tried Brightline, the High-Speed Train Set to Connect Disney to Miami

Even the most passionate American rail enthusiast will concede that stateside train carriers have much to be desired compared to the hyper-modern, Tokyo-style bullet trains found in other parts of the world. But Florida's Brightline, a high-speed, inter-city train currently linking Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, may finally be the solution Americans have been waiting for.
jitneybooks.com

The Real History of the 305 (Area Code)

When Pitbull says “305 til I die”, it’s meant to convey that he was born and raised in the county of Dade. Those three numbers are meant to represent a deep and undying love for Miami and all that represents our fair city. As you’re probably aware if you’re visiting this site, 305 is the area code for Miami (as is 786, but “786 til I die” doesn’t have the same ring).
Miami New Times

Here Are the Miami Restaurants Included in Florida's Michelin Guide

This evening, the Ritz-Carlton Orlando was the scene of the official announcement of which restaurants would be included in the first-ever Michelin Guide in Florida — specifically the cities of Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. The world-renowned guide was established in Europe when the Michelin Tire Company published a series...
streetfoodblog.com

South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Keep updated with South Florida eating information:. Mamma Mia Bistro, which quietly opened in late May, is the primary U.S. eatery from Federica Priolo, who comes from a household of restaurateurs in Italy. “Mamma Mia is gonna be an Italian bistro, not a gourmand restaurant,” she says. “Right here, individuals can style the standard Italian recipes. However the signature goes to be 100% the handmade recent pasta that we’re positive Individuals will love.” True to its title, Mamma Mia can have Priolo’s mom, Lory, helming the kitchen. The restaurant opened in the identical area because the not too long ago shuttered Via Vai Italian Deli & Wine Bar (and earlier than that, Wolsen Caffe). 2043 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors; 754-261-5385; MammaMiaBistro.com.
calleochonews.com

The refreshing boho chic is back in fashion in Miami, but this time with a twist

Celebrate fashion trends in Miami as boho chic makes a comeback to the mainstream. While it may never really have left, boho chic fashion is back in Miami and across the world as people take on this trend once more. There are several reasons why we’re excited to hear about this and why we love a good boho-chic look.
vigourtimes.com

Tech founder buys three Miami homes from longtime owners for $93M

Three oceanfront homes in Golden Beach, Fla., have sold for a combined $93 million in what has been marked as the largest residential sale in Miami-Dade County. At the time, only one of the homes had officially hit the market. But Phillip Ragon, the billionaire founder of the technology company...
fox35orlando.com

Popeyes selling chicken for 59 cents in honor of 50th anniversary

MIAMI - Popeyes is throwing it back to 1972, the year of an infamous break-in now known as the Watergate scandal, Elton John released his hit song "Rocket Man," and when the famous fried chicken chain first opened its doors. Popeyes was founded on June 12, 1972, in New Orleans,...
soflanights.com

ELEVATE: Family Health & Wellness Day

Sunday, June 12, 10am-4pm – Las Olas Oceanside Park, 3000 E. Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale. The City of Fort Lauderdale Parks & Recreation Department, in partnership with LO/OP FIT and partner FLIPANY, invites our community and community partners to join us for the inaugural ELEVATE Family Health & Wellness Day on Sunday, June 12, at Las Olas Oceanside Park.
sflcn.com

Kroger Opens its First South Florida Facility

[MIAMI] – Propelled by steady growth, The Kroger Co., announced Kroger Delivery now serves customers in South Florida with the opening of a new spoke location in Miami. The 60,000-square-foot spoke facility, in collaboration with the Fulfillment Center in Groveland, FL, will serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that efficiently expands Kroger Delivery’s ability to serve more customers.
Click10.com

Police: Woman ran cosmetic recovery center out of Extended Stay hotel in Doral

DORAL, Fla. – A Miami woman was arrested for running what investigators said was a cosmetic recovery center out of an Extended Stay hotel in Doral. Miami-Dade police investigators said that Jocelyn Ramos-Rivera, 51, was charging “patients” between $850 to $1,300 for personal care during their recovery and was operating the business under the name Bella’s Rest and Relaxation, LLC. The company was listed with the Florida Division of Corporations with an Orlando address and was registered to Jocelyn Ramos Aviles.
Narcity USA

3 Of The Best Bars In North America Are In This Florida City

The list of the Top 50 Best Bars in North America was released, and one South Florida city ranked three times on the list. Miami, FL is a popular destination, and its nightlife plays a huge role in that. However, there are so many places to grab a drink and enjoy the ambiance that it really boiled down to which venue — well, in this case, venues — would take the cake.
miamihurricanes.com

"I'm Glad to be Home"

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Roland Smith still remembers the emotion of that incredible moment. When the University of Miami offered him a football scholarship, his father wept. And Smith – then a standout at Miami Northwestern High School – knew full well what the opportunity he’d been given meant not only to him, but to his family and his community.
WSVN-TV

No swim advisory issued for Little Maule Lake, Greynolds Park, Oleta River

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade officials have issued a no swim advisory affecting several waterways in the northeastern part of the county. According to the Miami-Dade Water and Sewage Department, the advisory was issued on Thursday following a 20-inch sewer line rupture in Miami Gardens. Officials said the sewage...
communitynewspapers.com

Coconut Grove Playhouse legal fight over, clearing path to restoration

The legal battle over the fate of the Coconut Grove Playhouse is finally over, clearing the way for a revitalization of the cultural heart of Miami’s most famous business district. The historic Playhouse, which has stood empty since financial difficulties shut its doors nearly two decades ago, will now...
