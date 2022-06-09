Creativ Magazine’s 50th Issue Celebration

Experience Kuba Cabana; A Miami Must-Try with authentic elevated Latin Cuisine, Music, and Culture. A Cuban flair-infused venue with vibrant decor and a Modern Latin-inspired menu results in Kuba Cabana located in the heart of CityPlace Doral. Miami, FL — June 09, 2022 — When entering Kuba Cabana, it is...
MIAMI - Open for 17 years on the corner of 5th Street and Washington Avenue on South Beach, Fratelli la Bufala is known as Miami's first Neapolitan pizzeria.They recently began making private pizza classes on the first Tuesday of every month for individuals or groups.CBS4's Lisa Petrillo rolled up her sleeve for this one."We're going to start this Taste of the Town at Fratelli la Bufala here with Enrico and pizza class," said Petrillo, draped in a proper pizza-making apron.Master Pizza Chef, Enrico Scutto, who teaches private pizza classes at Fratelli la Bufala once a month, says the first step...
Celebrate fashion trends in Miami as boho chic makes a comeback to the mainstream. While it may never really have left, boho chic fashion is back in Miami and across the world as people take on this trend once more. There are several reasons why we’re excited to hear about this and why we love a good boho-chic look.
Sunday, June 12, 5pm-9pm – W South Beach – The Great Room, 2201 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach. ARTSail Residency and Research Initiative hosts an evening of inspiration beginning with “Sheroes of the Ocean”. Moderated by Ombretta Agró Andruff of ARTSail, “Sheroes of the Ocean” is an informal conversation with five influential Ocean Warriors representing some of the most engaging non-profits that span the fields of conservation, education and the visual arts. The inspirational panel will be followed by a cocktail reception and 90-minute screening program of ocean focused films, organized in collaboration with the San Francisco-based International Ocean Film Festival.
The GMCVB shines a light on Miami Hotels Months with the best deals and discounts you will find all year from June-September. Miami is one of the world’s hottest travel and tourism destinations, with some incredible hotel deals and discounts during the peak season. Every year the Greater Miami Visitors Convention Bureau (GMCVB) elevates Miami’s most popular hotel deals through Miami Hotels Months that run from June-September. During this time you can count on multiple discounts and incredible offers that are perfect for you.
With school out in South Florida and the weather breaking records, many families are looking for a way to enjoy the outdoors while staying cool. One of the ways to do that is by heading to a local water park. Here are some of the ones in your area:. Miami...
June 10 – 12, 12pm – RC Cola Plant located at 550 NW 24th St, Miami Wynwood Arts District. With the “Music Festival” set for June 10th and 11th at RC Cola Plant and activations during the “Neighborhood Takeover” on the 12th, all supporters and community members are invited to celebrate Miami’s colorful diversity for a truly intergenerational and intersectional experience. With the main event taking place at the iconic RC Cola pant in Wynwood, this year’s event promises to be nothing less than spectacular.
When Pitbull says “305 til I die”, it’s meant to convey that he was born and raised in the county of Dade. Those three numbers are meant to represent a deep and undying love for Miami and all that represents our fair city. As you’re probably aware if you’re visiting this site, 305 is the area code for Miami (as is 786, but “786 til I die” doesn’t have the same ring).
[MIAMI] – The Dandy Shandy event welcomed a few thousand revelers into Miami Marine Stadium for yet another historic night of upscale Caribbean vibes on Friday May 27, 2022, and neither rain or the United States immigration could kill the historic moments that took place at America’s largest and baddest 90’s Dancehall party.
MIAMI - Popeyes is throwing it back to 1972, the year of an infamous break-in now known as the Watergate scandal, Elton John released his hit song "Rocket Man," and when the famous fried chicken chain first opened its doors. Popeyes was founded on June 12, 1972, in New Orleans,...
This evening, the Ritz-Carlton Orlando was the scene of the official announcement of which restaurants would be included in the first-ever Michelin Guide in Florida — specifically the cities of Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. The world-renowned guide was established in Europe when the Michelin Tire Company published a series...
Even the most passionate American rail enthusiast will concede that stateside train carriers have much to be desired compared to the hyper-modern, Tokyo-style bullet trains found in other parts of the world. But Florida's Brightline, a high-speed, inter-city train currently linking Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, may finally be the solution Americans have been waiting for.
One of the biggest rappers in South Florida history will be celebrating his 25th birthday Saturday with the people in his hometown who showed him love first. The inaugural Kodak Black Day takes place starting at 1 p.m. at the Pompano Community Park, located at 1660 Northeast 10th Street. A...
The South Florida weather is getting warmer, and spring football is in the rearview mirror. The college football season is approaching. With Mario Cristobal and a new coaching staff bringing optimism to Coral Gables, the Miami Hurricanes will look to improve on their 7-5 record in 2021 and compete for an ACC title. Each week, we’ll take a look at Miami’s position groups and see where they ...
Three oceanfront homes in Golden Beach, Fla., have sold for a combined $93 million in what has been marked as the largest residential sale in Miami-Dade County. At the time, only one of the homes had officially hit the market. But Phillip Ragon, the billionaire founder of the technology company...
Friday, June 10, 6pm-10pm – Jaco Pastorius Park, 4000 North Dixie Highway, Oakland Park. Join your friends and neighbors this summer at the Jaco Pastorius Park and enjoy Summer Nights Concert Series all summer long! Summer Nights – Oakland Park Pride is a free, family-friendly event celebrating the LGBTQ+ as an integral part of our community. The event will be a dance party with food trucks, cash bars, live entertainment and kids’ activities.
The hip-hop music industry is projected to grow at a rate of $4.08 billion yearly. Going by these statistics, the future of this music genre is bright. Often this music is characterized by a strong, rhythmic beat and a rapping vocal track. Dating back to the 70s in New York...
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Roland Smith still remembers the emotion of that incredible moment. When the University of Miami offered him a football scholarship, his father wept. And Smith – then a standout at Miami Northwestern High School – knew full well what the opportunity he’d been given meant not only to him, but to his family and his community.
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning sandwiches, has opened a new location in North Miami Beach. The new location is owned by the local Roca family of entrepreneurs. During the pandemic lockdowns, the Roca family was thrilled to have all five nuclear members together in Miami from different corners of the country. It was during this unexpected time that they decided to band together to bring their favorite food brand from Las Vegas to South Florida.
